Tufin improves security automation on Azure, GCP, and VMware clouds

Tufin Orchestration Suite (TOS) R24-2 ensures organizations’ network operations are efficient, secure, and always audit-ready by automating complex tasks, enhancing security visibility, and driving compliance.

The key benefits TOS R24-2 delivers are:

Automation : Automates complex firewall policies and access requests to reduce manual efforts and ensure the accurate implementation of network changes across Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform (GCP) and VMware cloud platforms.

: Automates complex firewall policies and access requests to reduce manual efforts and ensure the accurate implementation of network changes across Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform (GCP) and VMware cloud platforms. Enhanced compliance : Remain audit-ready with comprehensive change tracking, proactive risk analysis, and impact simulation, all which help maintain a state of continuous compliance for Microsoft Azure Network Security Groups (NSG) and VMware NSX-T devices.

: Remain audit-ready with comprehensive change tracking, proactive risk analysis, and impact simulation, all which help maintain a state of continuous compliance for Microsoft Azure Network Security Groups (NSG) and VMware NSX-T devices. Broad platform support: Tufin’s Open Policy Model (OPM) framework extends security coverage to a wide range of devices – including cloud-native and next generation firewalls – while supporting all major cloud providers and hybrid environments.

“Today’s network and security professionals need to be able to do more with less, which is why we designed TOS R24-2 to make complex network security tasks even easier,” said Shay Dayan, SVP of Products and Engineering at Tufin. “With our latest release, teams gain advanced automation capabilities for the leading cloud vendors, enhanced compliance capabilities, and improved network change management processes for all environments.”

R24-2 also integrates seamlessly with existing network environments, providing a unified platform for managing network security across on-premise and cloud infrastructures. Customers using Microsoft Azure, GCP and VMware cloud platforms can now benefit from reduced operational overhead, increased accuracy in change implementations, and enhanced compliance – ultimately leading to a more secure and efficient network environment.

TOS R24-2 introduces a suite of advanced automation and compliance features, including:

Microsoft Azure automation – Automated change design for Microsoft Azure Firewall and NSGs, including proactive risk analysis.

– Automated change design for Microsoft Azure Firewall and NSGs, including proactive risk analysis. GCP Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) automation – Streamlined change automation process using VPC auto-target selection and change verification.

– Streamlined change automation process using VPC auto-target selection and change verification. VMWare NSX-T Automation – Reduced mean-time-to-repair (MTTR) and service level agreements (SLAs) for VMware NSX-T customers who use IPv6 in their environment, due to improved topology and automation support.

– Reduced mean-time-to-repair (MTTR) and service level agreements (SLAs) for VMware NSX-T customers who use IPv6 in their environment, due to improved topology and automation support. Security policy optimization – Enhanced policy optimization through identification of unused rules and objects for Microsoft Azure NSGs, and unused rules for Microsoft Azure Firewall and VMware NSX-T.

– Enhanced policy optimization through identification of unused rules and objects for Microsoft Azure NSGs, and unused rules for Microsoft Azure Firewall and VMware NSX-T. Integration support – Quick integrations within devices that are not natively supported by Tufin, providing audit, troubleshooting, and automation support, using Tufin’s enhanced OPM framework.

The enhancements available in TOS R24-2 enable teams to focus on strategic initiatives, while maintaining a secure and compliant network environment. Because of its automated change design and audit preparation capabilities, manual processes are minimized – meaning the time wasted by teams on rule cleanup is reduced.

In addition, proactive risk analysis and automated documentation tools help organizations reach a state of continuous compliance. End-to-end visibility helps to identify risky attack vectors, ensuring secure and efficient network changes, while troubleshooting is streamlined, leading to faster resolution times.