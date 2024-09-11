Cybersecurity jobs available right now: September 11, 2024

ACISO

HTX | Singapore | Hybrid

As an ACISO, you will formulate Agency ICT security strategy and work plan, alignment to MHA and HTX’s IT & Cybersecurity strategic directions. Evaluate existing IT environment against MHA and HTX’s IT & Cybersecurity strategic directions. Ensure security governance, compliance by implementing cyber security risk assessment and risk acceptance at appropriate Agency stakeholders. Review, endorse, develop risk management and mitigation plans.

Audit / Risk / Compliance Manager

Hapag-Lloyd AG | India | On-site

As an Audit / Risk / Compliance Manager, you will design and implement a governance framework specific to IT Infrastructure and Operations to track, manage, and resolve audit findings, risks, and compliance issues. Identify and prioritize risks in collaboration with IT teams, focusing on those that impact infrastructure and operations. Develop and maintain a compliance dashboard that provides real-time visibility into compliance status across IT infrastructure and operations.

Cyber Defense Forensics Engineer 2

Garmin | USA | On-site

As a Cyber Defense Forensics Engineer 2, you will be responsible for analyzing digital evidence and investigating computer security incidents to derive useful information in support of system and network vulnerability mitigation. Maintain a deployable cyber defense toolkit, forensics workstation, virtual environments, and repeatable procedures to support the incident response mission.







Cyber Security Architect

Moro Hub | UAE | On-site

As a Cyber Security Architect, you will develop and implement security architecture and frameworks. Define security requirements and controls for various systems and applications. Evaluate and select security products, tools, and services. Develop and enforce security policies, procedures, and standards. Conduct security audits and assessments to ensure compliance and effectiveness. Maintain security documentation and architecture diagrams.

Cyber Security Engineer – Incident Response Team

Community Health Systems | USA | Remote

As a Cyber Security Engineer – Incident Response Team, you will investigate malicious activity and perform incident investigations to determine the root cause of the incident while preserving evidence for potential legal action. Participate in containment, eradication and remediation efforts with the incident response team by detecting, analyzing and performing remediation on attacks that deny the use of authorized applications, network systems or other resources while working in partnership with the constituents that consist of enterprise legal staff, litigation or Ethics and Compliance.

Cybersecurity Analyst

Eramet | France | On-site

As a Cybersecurity analyst, you will contain cyberattacks and mitigate their impact; participate in SOC on-call duties (1 week/month). Collect and analyze technical traces after incidents on endpoints/smartphones. Analyze malicious binaries and integrate IOCs into internal threat intelligence (CTI). Identify threats in the SIEM, develop new detection capabilities, and implement proactive hunting processes. Participate in Purple Team exercises as Blue Team and create use cases aligned with the company’s context.

Cyber Threat Responder

Knauf | Malaysia | Hybrid

As a Cyber Threat Responder, you will provide end-to-end response to unknown threats identified in our environment and take over response to incidents escalated from less experiences team members. Investigate and resolve regular, medium and high-priority incidents, drive containment strategy for breach events. Develop and maintain Cyber Security Threat Response Playbooks for known threats and provide feedback and tuning recommendations on Use Cases to Threat Detection Engineers.

DevSecOps Engineer

STARTICA | Israel | On-site

As a DevSecOps Engineer, you will integrate security controls, tools, and processes into the CI/CD pipeline. Implement continuous monitoring tools to detect security threats and vulnerabilities. Perform regular security risk assessments and audits to identify vulnerabilities and weaknesses. Manage and integrate security tools (e.g., SIEM, vulnerability scanners) into the DevOps pipeline.

Engineer – Artificial Intelligence

Presight | UAE | On-site

As an Engineer – Artificial Intelligence, you will design, develop, and optimize computer vision algorithms and models for various surveillance applications, including object detection, tracking, activity recognition, and anomaly detection. Integrate AI models into real-time surveillance systems and ensure their seamless operation within existing infrastructure. Collaborate with software engineers to deploy models effectively.

Head of Cyber Security

tiko| Italy | On-site

As a Head of Cyber Security, you will handle cybersecurity on a strategic and operational level by coordinating, communicating, and collaborating on related activities within the organization, group-level and towards our external 3rd parties and stakeholders. You will supervise the application and improvement of the Information Security Management System (ISMS) ensuring compliance with relevant cybersecurity frameworks and standards.

Head of SOC

boxxe | United Kingdom | Remote

As a Head of SOC, you will lead, mentor, and evaluate the SOC team while coaching and training to enhance team skills and performance. Manage and optimize SIEM and SOAR platforms. Improve incident response times and threat detection. Optimize team processes, automations, and workflows while monitoring ticket data and logs, collaborating on business reporting. Test and implement new automation techniques.

IAM Systems Engineer

AIDA Cruises | Germany | Hybrid

As a IAM Systems Engineer, you will be responsibile for the development, maintenance and implementation of IAM systems including User lifecycle Management, authentication, and access controls ensuring confidentiality, integrity and availability of IAM systems and data. You will troubleshoot, identify, and resolve technical identity and access management related issues.

Information Security Engineer

NIO | Germany | On-site

As an Information Security Engineer, you will design, implement and maintain secure on-prem/cloud systems, networks and infrastructures. Design and manage an actionable and tailored vulnerability management program. Coordinate and manage internal and external penetration testing. Perform security risk assessments and identify risk mitigation for new projects, applications, and onboarding of new vendors or other third parties. Drive security compliance to common standards and regulations through developing automated reporting.

IT Security Engineer

Alpitronic | Italy | On-site

As an IT Security Engineer, you will analyse the current security posture of the organization and monitor network traffic. Defend the digital assets of the company against cyber-attacks and other potential internal and/or external threats. Investigate and resolve security incidents, by taking measures to address deficiencies and vulnerabilities along with recommendations for improvement to mitigate and eliminate risk. Develop security protocols, standards and policies, as well as disaster recovery plans and conducting security audits.

Junior Cybersecurity Engineer

Quintech Electronics & Communications | USA | On-site

As a Junior Cybersecurity Engineer, you will assist with configuration and management for network devices and security, manage identity and access authorization, process access requests to network resources, including network shares, firewall ACLs, etc. Evaluate and decrease instances of inappropriate or excessive access to promote the principle of least privilege. Assist in provisioning and configuring, maintaining, troubleshooting of servers, switches, firewalls, networks, and cloud hosted infrastructure.

Network & Cyber Security Engineer

Integrity software | Israel | Hybrid

As a Network & Cyber Security Engineer, you will design, deploy, and manage ADC solutions with a focus on security and performance. Implement and manage network security measures, including firewalls and VPNs. Optimize and troubleshoot configurations to enhance network performance and security. Monitor and secure network traffic, ensuring compliance with security standards and policies. Implement SSL/TLS offloading, content switching, URL rewriting, and web application firewall (WAF) policies.

Network Security Specialist

Zenotis Group | Canada | On-site

As a Network Security Specialist, you will design security infrastructure and systems with a focus on network authentication, encryption, and integrity. Propose and review network security measures to protect sensitive data and systems from infiltration and cyber-attacks. Conduct regular network security audits and tests to ensure the effectiveness of security measures. Identify potential vulnerabilities and implement countermeasures to prevent security breaches.

NMC Cyber Incident Lead

Police Digital Service | United Kingdom | Hybrid

As a NMC Cyber Incident Lead, you will be responsible for the co-ordination and effective reporting of cyber security incidents within the NMC, supporting customers with incidents at local and national level. Responsible for the progression and review of customer Cyber Incident Response plans. Deliver Cyber Incident coaching and cyber incident exercising into customers to improve their Incident Response capabilities.

Principal Associate, Penetration Tester

Capital One | USA | Hybrid

As a Principal Associate, Penetration Tester, you will perform penetration testing of APIs, web applications, networks, and cloud services, as well as related applications and infrastructure. Assess Capital One’s development practices and help drive corporate security standards. Help triage and test application responsible disclosure findings and newly disclosed vulnerabilities. Work with developers to improve the Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC) for applications.

Security Software Engineer

Quora | Ireland | Remote

As a Security Software Engineer, you will design, develop, and deploy applications to monitor cloud Infrastructure security and detect intrusions. Deploy open-source tools or develop in-house solutions for OS hardening, access logging & analysis. Build features or tools to ensure strong security in Quora product. Conduct initial incident triage; determine scope, urgency, and potential impact of security incidents; lead and coordinate the incident response process.

Senior Penetration Tester

Centene Corporation | USA | Hybrid

As a Senior Penetration Tester, you will lead the pen testing engagement planning process, to include conducting scoping and negotiating rules of engagement. Assess results of penetration tests and quantify cyber risks. Develop and present relevant, timely, and detailed technical reports for internal technical customers. Develop and deliver penetration test executive reports.

Senior SOC Analyst

eSentire | Ireland | Hybrid

As a Senior SOC Analyst, you will analyze incoming security signals in real time with a balance of accuracy and speed using a variety of proprietary and third-party tools. Apply investigative tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs) using your understanding of the security threats associated with the incoming signals to accurately identify and classify threats. Handle in-depth investigations, digital forensics (network, endpoint, log, cloud), and advanced customer requests, conveying results to customers by e-mail and phone as needed.

Senior Security Architect

Eutelsat Group | France | On-site

As a Senior Security Architect, you will ensure appropriate technical security controls for systems, cloud services, and business segments. Provide independent security guidance for operational, engineering, and design teams to protect systems and data in both cloud and hybrid environments. Assess cloud and hybrid service rollout models for risk, technical, procedural, and governance controls. Identify, report, and assist in managing risks based on regulatory and security compliance matters based on the enterprise compliance needs.

Threat Analyst 3

Sophos | Canada | Remote

As a Threat Analyst, you will investigate and analyze logs and security-related events via Sophos tooling. Identify and respond to cyber threats occurring within customer environments. Communicate and document findings to various customer audiences including technical and executive teams. Collaborate and assist with core security and threat response teams.