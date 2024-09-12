Benefits and best practices of leveraging AI for cybersecurity
AI has become a key player in protecting valuable organizational insights from threats. Thanks to AI-enabled data protection practices such as behavior monitoring, enterprises no longer have to be reactive to a cyberattack but can be proactive before a potential threat arises.
In this Help Net Security video, Andrew Riddell, Principal Cybersecurity Architect, Logicalis US, explains the benefits and best practices of leveraging AI for cybersecurity.