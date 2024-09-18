Cybersecurity jobs available right now: September 18, 2024

Application Security Engineer

CHANEL | France | On-site – View job details

As an Application Security Engineer, you will perform application-focus, offensive, security assessments of existing and upcoming Chanel’s features and products. Enforce smart CI/CD security tooling (SAST, dependencies checker, IAST, RASP). Identify vulnerability in the source code and design of our products. Fix vulnerabilities or support development team on fixing. Maintain and contribute to Chanel’s Secure Development Lifecycle. Contribute to our Red Team / Blue Team organization.

Cloud Security Engineer

Deutsche Postcode Lotterie | Germany | On-site – View job details

As a Cloud Security Engineer, you will design, implement, and manage security solutions for AWS cloud environments. Develop and enforce security policies, procedures, and best practices for cloud infrastructure. Conduct security assessments and manage vulnerabilities for cloud-based applications and services. Monitor and respond to security incidents and alerts within the cloud environment. Automate security processes to enhance efficiency and effectiveness.

Cyber Incident Response Lead – Advanced Response Team

Experian | USA | Remote – View job details

As a Cyber Incident Response Lead – Advanced Response Team, you will conduct advanced incident response activities to investigate and contain complex or larger-scale cybersecurity matters. Orchestrate workstreams across teams (Forensics and Cyber Threat Hunting) and hold responsibility for explaining the CFC’s overall understanding of the timeline of attacker activity so that appropriate containment and remediation actions can be coordinated. Respond to cyber security events and alerts associated with threats, intrusions, or compromises per any applicable SLOs.







Cyber Security Automation Engineer

Fortive | India | On-site – View job details

As a Cyber Security Automation Engineer, you will design and develop automation scripts and tools for security operations. Automate repetitive tasks and processes to improve efficiency. Create automated incident response workflows to quickly mitigate security threats. Integrate automation tools with existing incident response platforms. Develop and implement automated solutions for threat detection. Integrate automated systems with threat intelligence platforms to identify and respond to emerging threats.

Cybersecurity Engineer – Data Loss Prevention

Procter & Gamble | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Cybersecurity Engineer – Data Loss Prevention, you will be responsible for the design, development and maintenance of the solutions including Proofpoint (corporate email DLP) and Zscaler (Saas/Web DLP controls). Directly support migrations and onboarding of new tools. Apply and update notification tuning enhancements in all platforms. Develop autonomous data labeling and tagging parameters. Assist in developing standards, best practices, reference architectures, and enterprise grade solutions.

Director Responsible AI

du | UAE | On-site – View job details

As a Director Responsible AI, you will identify, design and manage the building of an AI Governance framework in collaboration with central team including AI policies, standards, and procedures. Design and build AI Governance processes to ensure compliance and speed of innovation within the Center of Excellence. Develop and implement risk management processes for AI projects, identifying potential risks, evaluating their impact, and designing mitigation strategies.

Incident Responder (Fraud Threat Management)

Scotiabank | Canada | On-site – View job details

As an Incident Responder (Fraud Threat Management), you will identify systemic issues, reoccurring problems, and identified threats/vulnerabilities to company’s Fraud Problem Management function. Ensure these and other root cause contributors are captured within post-incident reviews. Respond to account-level attacks targeting any of Scotiabank’s products and digital properties in Canada in accordance with our incident protocol, incident communication matrix, service-level commitments, and all associated playbooks. Regularly review and incorporate lessons learned.

IT Security Engineer (Cyber Incident Response and Threat Hunting) – CERT – Group Security

Deutsche Börse | Germany | Hybrid – View job details

As an IT Security Engineer (Cyber Incident Response and Threat Hunting) – CERT – Group Security , you will be involved in all stages of IS Incident Response as well as in the Threat Hunting program. You’re also expected to support the SOAR task force to automate detection and remediation and help us build the next generation of security operations and response platform within the Cyber Defense section.

Junior Offensive Security Specialist

Generali | Italy | Hybrid – View job details

As a Junior Offensive Security Specialist, you will monitor attack surface exposure by executing technical security test activities across the Group, addressing and overseeing the remediation of resulting vulnerabilities at the Group level. You will also monitor the effectiveness of IT security measures through these tests. Additionally, you will steer and control vulnerability management activities performed by the shared service entity (GOSP) and define and maintain Group cybersecurity testing and vulnerability management technical measures, standards, and frameworks, driving their implementation at the Group level.

Junior SecOps Specialist

Overline | Israel | On-site – View job details

As a Junior SecOps Specialist, you will track security alerts and logs from EDR, FW, NAC, WAF to identify and respond to threats. Investigate, analyze, and resolve security incidents, ensuring minimal impact on operations. Integrate threat intelligence into daily operations and update security protocols. Document security events and assist in preparing reports for audits and compliance.

Malware Reverse Engineer

IBM | Philippines | On-site – View job details

As a Malware Reverse Engineer, you will completely reverse engineer malicious software, write detailed reports on command functionality, malware communications, and encryption mechanisms, and develop targeted python scripts to support identification and automation efforts.

MDR Security Analyst (Threat Hunting)

Cato Networks | Japan | Remote – View job details

As a MDR Security Analyst (Threat Hunting), you will act as a Customer Security Advisor, conducting threat-hunting activities and performing security assessments on customer networks. Effectively communicate findings, recommendations for remediation, and mitigation strategies to customers. Serve as an escalation point for the SOC analysts, assisting in the investigation, analysis, and response to security incidents. Develop cyber kill-chain indicators of an attack and hunting heuristics to enhance the ongoing threat-hunting process.

Network and Security Engineer

SiPearl | France | Hybrid – View job details

As a Network and Security Engineer, you will manage the company’s networks (2 data centers in France, offices in France, Germany, Spain, and remote offices). Ensure site and WAN interconnections and relationships with telecommunications providers. Maintain the network at the state of the art in terms of security and reliability. Participate in the deployment of network security policies to protect all data. Monitor network activities to detect and prevent security incidents. Implement intrusion prevention mechanisms (IDS/IPS) and firewalls in collaboration with the company’s security team.

OT Security Architect

Accenture | Ireland | On-site – View job details

As an OT Security Architect, you will perform analysis of the architecture and infrastructure of Industrial Control Systems (SCADA / DCS / IIoT) in the context of cybersecurity. Design and implement cybersecurity solutions for Industrial Control Systems. Design and develop robust architectures for OT systems that ensure high availability, scalability, and security. Develop ICS Control Frameworks, based on industry standard processes as well as international and applicable national standards.

Penetration Tester

Lyrical Security | Canada | On-site – View job details

As a Penetration Tester, you will conduct thorough security assessments and penetration tests across various platforms and systems belonging to Lyrical Security’s customers, including on-site visits as required. Analyze vulnerability data patterns to highlight weaknesses in process or policy. Clearly outline testing findings in reports, including high-level remediation guidance aligned with each customer’s strategic objectives.

Senior Cyber Security AI Networks Architect

NVIDIA | Israel | On-site – No longer accepting applications

As a Senior Cyber Security AI Networks Architect, you will focus on development Cyber Security & AI networking platforms for better monitoring & security of NVIDIA’s AI systems. Analyze different datasets, raise and validate hypotheses, extract meaningful features and build models on top of them. Optimize algorithms and data structures to make them applicable to large datasets and cluster-based processing. Perfect the models and algorithms until they reach the desired quality. Define and develop ML models regarding Security & Safety methodologies.

Senior Engineer – Application Security

Trust in SODA | Ireland | Remote – View job details

As a Senior Engineer – Application Security, you will design, develop, test, deploy and maintain SAST, SCA and secret scanning tools into the CI/CD pipeline and developer workflow tools. Evaluate and leverage opensource or vendor technologies, to support the development community in eliminating application security vulnerabilities from their applications.

Senior Manual Ethical Hacker

Bank of America | United Kingdom | On-site – View job details

As a Senior Manual Ethical Hacker, you will assess company’s application security by conducting penetration tests, evaluate both internal and external web, mobile, and web service applications. Test applications using a variety of tools to identify vulnerabilities that could expose the Bank to risk. Monitor existing and proposed security standard setting groups.

Senior Penetration Tester

AVORD GROUP | United Kingdom | Remote – View job details

As a Senior Penetration Tester, you will conduct thorough penetration tests on a variety of systems, networks, applications, and environments to identify security weaknesses. Simulate cyber-attacks to evaluate security controls and uncover potential vulnerabilities. Perform vulnerability assessments, including web application, network, mobile, and cloud security testing. Develop and execute comprehensive test plans and methodologies based on industry standards and best practices.

Senior Red Team Operator

Deloitte | Australia | On-site – View job details

As a Senior Red Team Operator, you will deliver red team campaigns by performing intelligence gathering on target networks, people, processes, and technologies, finding creative ways to gain a foothold in target networks, delivering malware and establishing command and control (C2), and moving stealthily within target networks to achieve campaign objectives while remaining undetected by blue teams.

Senior Security Engineer

Avrioc Technologies | UAE | On-site – View job details

As a Senior Security Engineer, you will design, implement, and manage SIEM, PAM, and DAM solutions to secure access to critical systems and sensitive data. Implement and manage advanced security solutions such as XDR, DLP, malware detection, and other endpoint and network protection technologies. Assist in the development and implementation of incident response plans and participate in security incident investigations and forensics.

Senior Software Engineer – IAM

Prima | Italy | Remote – View job details

As a Senior Software Engineer – IAM, you will use Infrastructure as Code (IaC) to manage IAM SaaS such as Okta and Cloudflare Zero Trust. Develop and operate custom services in Rust to extend and adapt SaaS functionality to better support and automate Prima’s processes. Maintain IaC and software libraries, abstractions and documentation to support the developer experience of other engineering teams adopting IAM solutions.

Senior Vulnerability Analyst

Veritex Community Bank | USA | Hybrid – View job details

As a Senior Vulnerability Analyst, you will conduct regular vulnerability assessments of systems and applications using tools like Tanium and Tenable. Analyze and interpret vulnerability scan results, prioritizing vulnerabilities based on risk levels. Conduct penetration testing and vulnerability research to identify new and emerging threats. Develop, update, and maintain security policies, procedures, and best practices. Monitor security logs and alerts to identify potential security incidents and respond appropriately.

Threat Hunter (Mid-Level)

Edgewater Federal Solutions | USA | Hybrid – View job details

As a Threat Hunter (Mid-Level), you will investigate and analyze all relevant response activities, identifying and assessing the capabilities and activities of the full spectrum of cyber threats. Review and analyze risk-based Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) alerts to develop hunt hypotheses. Track and document cybersecurity incidents from detection to resolution. Triage malware events to identify the root cause of specific activity.