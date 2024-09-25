NetAlertX: Open-source Wi-Fi intruder detector

NetAlertX is an open-source Wi-Fi/LAN intruder detection tool that scans your network for connected devices and alerts you when new or unknown devices are detected. It provides visibility into your network activity to help you monitor unauthorized access.

“NetAlertX comes with a range of scanners, notification gateways, or integrations (such as with Home Assistant), but the part that makes it unique is its plugin and settings system. Anyone can create a custom plugin in 15 minutes or less and extend the application with a custom publisher or scanner without much code, as the UI for settings and plugin data is auto-generated via plugin JSON manifest files. From that point of view, NetAlertX is a network scanning and notification framework, or platform,” Jokob, creator of NetAlertX, told Help Net Security.

You can send notifications to over 80 services, including Telegram via Apprise, or use Pushsafer, Pushover, or NTFY. You can also feed your data and device changes into Home Assistant, read API endpoints, or use Webhooks to setup custom automation flows.

Future plans and download

“I’d like to strengthen NetAlertX’s extensibility, as the only way I’ll be able to meet the users’ needs is to make it easy for the community to contribute. Another aspect is configurability. Since everyone’s network and use case are different, more flexibility makes it more versatile in the long run. Ultimately, the roadmap is mainly driven by user requests, so let’s see what the future looks like,” Jokob concluded.

NetAlertX is available for free download on GitHub.

