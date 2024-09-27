AuditBoard’s risk platform enhancements empower teams to boost efficiency

AuditBoard announced extensions to its modern connected risk platform to help teams improve efficiency, foster collaboration, and increase the rigor and intentionality of their GRC management programs.

Available immediately, these functionalities include:

AuditBoard analytics enhancements include nine new out-of-the-box workflows to automate testing and analysis to help Audit and Internal Controls teams uncover risks faster, minimize routine tasks, and enable focus on higher-value initiatives.

Risk appetite provides risk management teams with precise analysis against set thresholds to inform day-to-day decision-making and help organizations use risk-taking as a strategic advantage to achieve business goals.

Organizational hierarchy enables risk management teams to centralize and roll up risk information by company structure (e.g., country, region, business unit), pinpoint specific locations, and identify risk concentrations, providing front-line teams with targeted insights to strengthen risk mitigation efforts.

Aggregate scoring enables third-party risk teams to apply a structured approach to automatically calculating residual risk (or other aggregate score) across multiple risk domains to determine more effective, targeted strategies for managing vendor and product risks.

Ravi Ponnaganti, Senior VP Global IT and Chief Information Officer at Edgewell, shared “AuditBoard has been a huge value add by aligning all our teams on a centralized view of our vulnerabilities across the organization, ensuring we can identify, triage, and action the most pressing risks to keep our business growing securely.”

“With these new features, teams will be empowered to streamline their day-to-day work and provide more impactful risk management within their organizations,” said Sarika Khanna, CPO at AuditBoard. “Our customers will now be able to drive more value and continue to be trusted partners to their organizations.”

AuditBoard innovations like those revealed today have been consistently celebrated by customers, who have rated AuditBoard a market leader in G2’s Grid Report for both the Audit Management and ERM (formerly GRC) categories for an unprecedented 20 and 19 consecutive quarters, respectively. AuditBoard was also recently cited as a Top 100 Software Product (among more than 100,000 apps across all B2B categories and industries) in G2’s Best B2B Software Awards for the second year in a row and recognized as a 2024 Gartner Peer Insights customers’ choice for Audit Management.