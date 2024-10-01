ConnectSecure unveils M365 Assessment Module to help MSPs identify security weaknesses

ConnectSecure launched its new Microsoft 365 (M365) Assessment module. The solution empowers MSPs with greater visibility into Microsoft 365 configurations, offering real-time monitoring of changes and improving security controls.

As the most widely used productivity suite by millions of companies globally, Microsoft 365 provides powerful, cloud-based tools that enhance workplace efficiency across devices. However, due to human errors, configuration missteps, or lax security practices, the platform often becomes a target for cybercriminals—not due to inherent flaws but from vulnerabilities caused by improper use.

“Many organizations face challenges in gaining clear visibility into their configuration settings, which can lead to unknown risks, gaps in their security posture, and reliance on default security configurations,” said Shiva Shankar, CTO, ConnectSecure. “These issues, if left unaddressed, can significantly increase the risk of data breaches and other cyberattacks.”

Key features of the M365 Assessment Module:

M365 scan: Provides a prioritized list of configuration findings, helping clients enhance their security posture by addressing vulnerabilities.

Key findings report: Offers detailed insights into identified issues, including severity levels, remediation steps, supporting resources, and a list of impacted tenant objects.

Scheduled scans: Enables regular scans to monitor configuration changes over time, highlighting any new, modified, or resolved issues in updated reports.

The new M365 Assessment module equips MSPs with the tools they need to proactively identify and resolve security weaknesses for their clients, strengthening overall cybersecurity strategy and reducing the likelihood of attacks.

Available as part of ConnectSecure’s Vulnerability and Compliance Manager Premium package or as a standalone product, the M365 Assessment module is currently in Beta and will be generally available in Q4 2024.