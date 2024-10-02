Cybersecurity jobs available right now: October 2, 2024

Applied Cybersecurity Engineer (Center for Securing the Homeland)

MITRE | USA | Hybrid

As an Applied Cybersecurity Engineer (Center for Securing the Homeland), you will apply interdisciplinary competencies in secure systems architecture and design, security operations, threat actor behavior, risk assessment, and network security to address business and operational challenges, including those related to technical IT and OT systems as well as military and government operations. You will define requirements, develop security architectures, and evaluate security solutions for various on-premises and cloud deployment models (IaaS, PaaS, SaaS) across different SaaS environments.

Cloud Security Specialist

KMS Lighthouse | Israel | On-site

As a Cloud Security Specialist, you will design, implement, and manage Azure and Microsoft 365 security solutions. Monitor security alerts, lead incident response, and conduct regular assessments. Ensure compliance with ISO 27001, SOC2 Type II and NIST standards. Work with IT teams, provide training, and collaborate with external partners.

Cybersecurity Architect

Canadian Natural Resources Limited | Canada | On-site

As a Cybersecurity Architect, you will develop, implement and maintain security roadmaps, strategies and architecture for on-premises and cloud environments. Develop and maintain security policies, procedures and documentation. Conduct and participate in security risk assessments and audits. Recommend and implement security controls and mitigations to reduce exposure.







Cybersecurity Control Design & Monitoring Specialist

Brembo | Italy | Hybrid

As a Cybersecurity Control Design & Monitoring Specialist, you will identify and resolve potential and actual security issues. Lead incident response and forensic analysis activities in the event of a cybersecurity incident, including the investigation of security breaches and the implementation of corrective actions to prevent future incidents. Support the design and automation of security and compliance controls.

Cybersecurity SIEM Engineer

National Renewable Energy Laboratory | USA | Remote

As a Cybersecurity SIEM Engineer, you will operate and maintain SIEM tools and components, such as log aggregators, forwarders, and data observability systems. Test, implement, and tune new on-premises and cloud-based technical environments that support infrastructure visibility, analysis, automation, and secure data retention. Develop content that enables cybersecurity personnel to take the maximum advantage of existing tool capabilities, including workflows, integrations, and automated tasks.

Cybersecurity Test Expert with Automotive

Luxoft | Germany | Remote

As a Cybersecurity Test Expert with Automotive, you will lead and execute automotive penetration and fuzz testing activities. Lead and execute automotive V&V activities. Perform, review, and validate threat analysis and risk assessment (TARA) and threat modeling activities. Lead and execute the selection, creation, and maintenance of security testing environment and infrastructure.

Cyber Security Tester

Virtusa | UAE | Hybrid

As a Cyber security Tester, you will conduct thorough security assessments and penetration tests on web applications, mobile applications, networks, and systems. Identify and exploit security vulnerabilities, documenting findings and providing detailed reports. Perform code reviews and static analysis to identify security flaws in software applications. Develop and maintain security test plans, test cases, and test scripts.

Cyber SOC Incident Response Analyst

JTI | Philippines | On-site

As a Cyber SOC Incident Response Analyst, you will assess, triage, categorize and prioritize Security Incidents and escalate to higher tiers when severity is elevated. Collect forensics malicious payloads, forensics artifacts and IOCs according to JTI SOPs and for further analysis by JTI SOC personnel. Derive immediate mitigation measures for containment, eradication, and recovery of Security Incident in line with JTI internal SLAs and track progress.

Data Center Security Manager

Amazon Web Services | Germany | On-site

As a Data Center Security Manager, you will protect sensitive data and assets by monitoring data in motion, in use and at rest. Implement and manage data loss prevention technologies for on-premises access control & CCTV systems. Triage events and assess suspicious activities related to data loss. Ensure security controls are correctly applied to systems, applications and platforms housing sensitive and critical data. Conduct data security assessments to ensure and validate the security posture of the organization.

Director Trust, Data Privacy

Roku | United Kingdom | On-site

As a Director Trust, Data Privacy, you will monitor and ensure compliance with regional (GDPR, ePrivacy, CCPA, CPRA, LGPD etc) privacy requirements across Roku’s engineering organizations. Drive the design and implementation of information handling and monitoring processes and features for applications managing privacy related data. Conduct system audits, security and vulnerability analyses and other risk assessments.

Global Tech – OT/ICS Cybersecurity Expert

Pernod Ricard | France | Hybrid

As a Global Tech – OT/ICS Cybersecurity Expert, you will monitor and govern defined OT security strategy, policies, and standards implementation across all Pernod Ricard industrial sites. Manage audit or security plans for OT infrastructures or applications. Ensure the security and resilience of industrial assets by promoting and implementing a security architecture.

Incident Response and Forensics Officer

UnionBank of the Philippines | Philippines | On-site

As a Incident Response and Forensics Officer, you will assist in the detection, analysis, and response to security incidents, including malware infections, unauthorized access attempts, and data breaches. Conduct forensic investigations on digital devices, including computers, servers, mobile devices, and network appliances, to identify indicators of compromise and malicious activity. Assist in the development and maintenance of incident response plans, procedures, and documentation.

Principal Security Engineer

Scopely | Ireland | Remote

As a Principal Security Engineer, you will conduct threat modeling, vulnerability assessments, and security audits across all phases of game development. Design and implement security controls and countermeasures to mitigate risks and ensure compliance with company policies, standards, and industry norms. Coordinate and participate in penetration tests and game feature security assessments.

SecOps Engineer

Glassbox | Israel | On-site

As a SecOps Engineer, you will implement security tools and take actions as needed to close cyber security gap analysis and risk assessment findings. Create and tune security alerts and incident response processes to ensure 24×7 monitoring by our SOC team. Create and tune procedures runbooks and cyber simulation exercises for the SOC team to handle alerts. Perform internal & external, technical, and procedural security audits.

Senior Cybersecurity Engineer (SOC)

McDermott International | USA | Hybrid

As a Senior Cybersecurity Engineer (SOC), you will manage and assess cybersecurity issues and threats, conduct complex analyses of incidents, and utilize in-depth research to inform the company’s resolution process.You will lead and oversee the investigation of the most complex and critical cybersecurity incidents, guiding the team in the resolution process as needed. You will recommend and coordinate the development, enhancement, organization, and maintenance of cybersecurity solutions, processes, and policies, including conducting research and triage analysis.

Senior Cyber Security Engineer

CommScope | USA | Remote

As a Senior Cyber Security Engineer, you will design, implement, maintain, monitor, and manage cyber security systems and controls. Engage in and deliver on-time and within-budget information security projects that evaluate existing security infrastructure and propose changes as defined by security leadership and architects. Conduct performance and efficacy testing to stress the limitations of security solutions while ensuring business innovation and day-to-day processes are not negatively impacted.

Sr. Lead Application Security Engineer – Generative AI

S&P Global | Canada | On-site

As a Sr. Lead Application Security Engineer – Generative AI, you will develop, implement and maintain Application security and GenAI security strategy. Perform threat modeling, secure code reviews, and secure design reviews for high-risk applications, evaluate new technology stacks and frameworks. Perform vulnerability research, serve as technical security/risk advisor for new technology/applications developed by S&P Ratings.

Senior Network Security Engineer

Braintrust | Italy | On-site

As a Senior Network Security Engineer, you will implement and maintain a secure network infrastructure, including firewalls, routers, switches, and network protocols. Implement virus detection systems to ensure robust network security. Develop and enhance security authentication protocols. Implement content filtering, email gateway security, and data security measures.

Senior Penetration Tester

Fortreum | USA | Remote

As a Senior Penetration Tester, you will conduct penetration tests on networks, applications (including APIs, mobile apps, and web applications), and systems to identify security vulnerabilities and weaknesses and to achieve the customer’s objectives of the engagement. Develop and refine penetration testing methodologies, tools, and techniques to adapt to evolving threats and ensure comprehensive coverage. Advise customers on details of vulnerabilities, remediation strategies, and compliance requirements.

Senior Security Engineer, Threat Detection and Response

Airbnb | United Kingdom | Remote

As a Senior Security Engineer, Threat Detection and Response, you will perform investigations of security incidents using your knowledge and understanding of digital forensic artifacts, log data analysis and/or developing automation for investigation & response capabilities that scale. Create and automate threat detection and hunting based on indicators observed during incident response or from other threat intelligence.

Senior Security Engineer – Red Team

Atlassian | New Zealand | Hybrid

As a Senior Security Engineer – Red Team, you will carry out complex operations from concept to post-operation with a high degree of skill and work ethic. Translate real-world threat actor behaviours into relevant attacks on Atlassian. Continuously probe, test and exercise Atlassian’s defences. Keep detailed records of operational activity for deconfliction and later uses. Produce detailed and meaningful post-operation reports.

Senior SIEM Engineer

Amgen | India | On-site

As a Senior SIEM Engineer, you will Help define, lead and implement SIEM and UEBA strategy and processes, with a focus on log collection strategy and supporting infrastructure. Analyze, design, develop and operate programs, shell scripts, tests, and infrastructure automation capabilities in an advanced security context.

Senior Solution Architect (Fraud Monitoring)

Bank of Ireland | Ireland | Hybrid

As a Senior Solution Architect (Fraud Monitoring), you will design end-to-end solutions to meet business needs within the context of a broader solution implementation. Define and derive standard processes and contribute to the development of the overall architecture practice. Review requirements and supervise change requests to ensure that the solution design is fit for purpose.

Tech Lead for Cyber Defense Operation Center

Stellantis | France | On-site

As a Tech Lead for Cyber Defense Operation Center, you will be responsible for designing, implementing, and maintaining the CDOC architecture, tools, and workflows, as well as leading a team of security analysts and engineers. Oversee and manage the cybersecurity operation services and solutions, including the detection, analysis, response, and mitigation of cyber incidents, the threat intelligence and the investigation and forensics. Develop and maintain the CDOC policies, procedures, and standards, and ensure they are followed and enforced.