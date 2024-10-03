Ransomware activity shows no signs of slowing down

Ransomware attacks have seen a significant resurgence, disrupting multiple sectors and affecting global supply chains. Despite efforts to disrupt major ransomware groups, incidents continue to rise, signaling an ongoing and growing threat into 2024.

In this Help Net Security round-up, industry experts discuss the rise in ransomware attacks, their impact on critical systems like Microsoft Active Directory, and the growing resilience of the threat despite ongoing mitigation efforts.

Craig Birch, Technology Evangelist, and Principal Security Engineer at Cayosoft, discusses the increase in ransomware attacks, why Microsoft Active Directory is a frequent target for attackers, and the best practices to mitigate their impact.

Jeremy Nichols, Director, Global Threat Intelligence Center at NTT Security Holdings, talks about the recent surge in ransomware incidents.

Ryan Bell, Threat Intelligence Manager at Corvus Insurance, discusses the continued growth of ransomware in 2024, highlighting a record surge in 2023 and the ongoing resilience of the threat despite disruptions to major groups.