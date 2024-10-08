OpenBSD 7.6 released: security improvements, new hardware support, and more!
OpenBSD is a free, multi-platform 4.4BSD-based UNIX-like operating system. The 57th release, OpenBSD 7.6, comes with new features, various improvements, bug fixes, and tweaks.
Security improvements
- Added
-fret-cleanoption to the compiler, defaulting to off. This new option causes the caller to clean the return address off the stack after a call completes. The
-fret-cleanoption was then enabled on amd64 for libc, libcrypto, ld.so, kernel, and all the ssh tools.
- Expose branch target identification (BTI) to userland and make LLVM generate code with BTI instructions.
- Enabled PAC in addition to BTI on arm64 such that JIT code matches the default branch protection provided by our base compiler.
- Limit NFS connections to originate from a reserved port, but permit null requests (aka server pings) from non-reserved ports in nfs.
- Made local ports bound during
connect(2)unique per laddr rather than globally unique.
- Enforced the
pinsyscalls(2)rules on non-static/ld.so/libc.so text segments.
- Added
pledgeand
unveilto
rpcinfo(8).
- Added
AUDIO_GETDEVioctl to “audio”
pledge(2).
Changes were made to the
pf(4) firewall
- Added display of
pf(4)fragment reassembly counters to
pfctl(8)and
systat(1).
- Fixed
pfsync(4)TCP-state not being updated for destination connection peer and reduced excessive
pfsynctraffic.
- Allow users to define tables inside an anchor in the same way they can define global tables in
pf.conf(5). Previously this required a separate
pfctl -a foo -t barinvocation.
New features in the network stack
- Made PPP interfaces to run in an
rdomain(4)and install a default route in the same routing domain.
- Introduced
rport(4)for point-to-point layer 3 connectivity between routing domains. Similar to
pair(4)but more efficient as it does not add Ethernet headers.
- Implemented IPv6 forwarding IPsec only (
sysctl net.inet6.ip6.forwarding = 2), the equivalent to
net.inet.ip.forwarding = 2for IPv4.
- Added
BIOCSETFNRto
bpf(4), like
BIOCSETFwithout resetting the buffer or stats.
- Implemented
SO_ACCEPTCONNin
getsockopt(2)which can be used to check if
listen(2)was called and the socket is accepting connections.
Various new userland features
- Added
scandirat(3)from FreeBSD.
- Added
elf_aux_info(3), designed to let userland peek at
AT_HWCAPand
AT_HWCAP2, using an interface from FreeBSD.
- Added missing function
wcsnlen(3)to find length of a wide string (i.e.
wcslen(3)with a max len argument).
- Imported libva 2.22.0, an implementation for VA-API (video acceleration API). VA-API provides access to graphics hardware acceleration capabilities for video processing.
- Added the option
"-u name"to
env(1)to remove a variable from the environment.
OpenBSD 7.6 is available for download here. See here for a complete list of changes and additions.