The dark side of API security
APIs are the backbone of digital transformation efforts, connecting applications across organizations, so their security is of the utmost importance.
In this Help Net Security video, Lori MacVittie, a Distinguished Engineer at F5, discusses the current state of API security.
A recent F5 State of Application Strategy report found that:
- Most organizations’ API estates are expected to expand by 10% over the next two to three years, making security a major priority.
- Less than 70% of customer-facing APIs are secured using HTTPS, leaving nearly one-third of these APIs unprotected.
- There is a divided responsibility for API security within organizations, with 53% managing it under application security and 31% through API management and integration platforms.