Cybersecurity jobs available right now: October 16, 2024

Application Security Engineer

Cognism | France | Hybrid

As an Application Security Engineer, you will conduct in-depth security assessments of web applications, identifying vulnerabilities using automated tools (e.g., SAST, DAST) and manual techniques. You will analyze source code for security vulnerabilities, focusing on secure coding practices, and provide feedback to developers on mitigating risks. Additionally, you will work with DevOps teams to integrate security testing tools and processes into CI/CD pipelines, ensuring continuous security monitoring throughout the development process.

Cybersecurity Architect

NOVA Chemicals | Canada | Hybrid

As a Cybersecurity Architect, you will develop and maintain a security architecture aligned with business, technology, and threat drivers. You will create security strategy plans and roadmaps for both cloud and on-premise infrastructure, and develop and maintain security artifacts (e.g., models, templates, standards, procedures). You will set baseline security standards for OS, network segmentation, and IAM, draft security procedures and standards for executive approval, and conduct security reviews to identify gaps and develop risk management plans.

Cyber Security Engineer

DS Smith | United Kingdom | Hybrid

As a Cyber Security Engineer, you will be a member of team of a global network of security specialists supporting business facing operations, ICS/OT, IT, and the digital security function, with a focus on mitigating and reducing the threat levels within the business related to digital services. You will be expected to input into security plans, policies, and procedures for a variety of potential threats, vulnerabilities, and incidents.







Cyber Security Engineer

Locke and McCloud | United Kingdom | Remote

As a Cyber Security Engineer, lead ongoing improvements in cybersecurity tools and configurations, identifying and addressing gaps for enhancement. Manage and respond to alerts from various sources, including tooling reports and emails. Conduct threat hunting by investigating the root causes of security alerts and issues across core technologies. Lead security assessments of third-party tools, network infrastructure, hosts, and applications, including host enumeration, service identification, and packet captures.

Cyber – Red Team

63 moons technologies | India | On-site

As a Cyber – Red Team, you will conduct real time cyber-attack simulations as part of the RED team activity. Perform manual testing of web applications. Modify or write an exploit/ payload to bypass the security solutions. Conduct vulnerability assessment and penetration testing for web applications, network, web/ NW API, mobile applications, thick-client applications, wireless and handhold devices.

Cyber Red Team Operator

Elbit Systems | Israel | On-site

As a Cyber Red Team Operator, you will emulate malicious actors by conducting red team assessments to identify vulnerabilities in systems, networks, and applications. Lead offensive tests, focusing on technical solutions and IT security controls. Collaborate with operation centers to improve cyber attack detection and response capabilities.

Cyber Specialist

Chora A/S | Denmark | On-site

As a Cyber Specialist, you will perform in-depth investigations, conducting vulnerability research and using reverse engineering to identify security vulnerabilities in software and embedded products. You will be essential in conducting both black-box and white-box analysis of software. You will create proof-of-concept code that support vulnerability analysis and illustrate potential risks.

Information Security Officer

Cloudflight | Germany | Hybrid

As an Information Security Officer, you will develop and implement security strategies and policies to protect IT infrastructure while ensuring compliance with legal and regulatory requirements (e.g., GDPR, ISO 27001). You will establish and maintain the necessary requirements for ISO 27001 certification, conduct security risk analyses and vulnerability assessments, and develop risk mitigation strategies and contingency plans to address potential threats.

Information Security Specialist

Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy | UAE | On-site

As an Information Security Specialist, you will plan and carry out security measures and apply information security standards and policies to protect AGDA’s networks, systems and information infrastructure, including firewalls and data encryption programs. Conduct a continuous assessment of current IT security practices, systems and physical infrastructure through scheduled security and risk audits and penetration tests to identify areas for improvement.

Mobile PenTester

NETSACH GLOBAL | UAE | On-site

As a Mobile PenTester, you will conduct vulnerability assessments and penetration testing on mobile and web applications, as well as containers. Identify and exploit vulnerabilities in mobile, web and containerized applications. Provide recommendations to improve the security of mobile and containerized applications. Perform risk analysis and develop risk mitigation strategies.

Network Security Engineer

RELYzIT | Belgium | Hybrid

As a Network Security Engineer, you will implement and manage network security solutions including firewalls, VPNs, load balancers, and threat management tools. Configure and manage Azure networking services to ensure cloud security and connectivity. Deploy and maintain SDWAN networks for seamless communication and data flow. Secure the network perimeter using Fortinet and Checkpoint firewalls.

Operational Technology (OT) Cybersecurity Engineer

Olin | USA | Remote

As a Operational Technology (OT) Cybersecurity Engineer, you will create and enforce cybersecurity policies, procedures, and standards for OT systems. Conduct regular risk assessments and vulnerability analyses on OT systems to identify potential security risks and develop mitigation strategies.

Penetration Tester

SwipBox | Pakistan | On-site

As a Penetration Tester, you will detect, prevent, and respond to abusive activities targeting the SwipBox Cloud Platform by researching and developing detection techniques and solutions. Implement and maintain enterprise security policies, procedures, and standards to improve the overall effectiveness of internal security controls.

Penetration Tester

Ekco | Ireland | Hybrid

As a Penetration Tester, you will conduct comprehensive penetration tests on clients’ systems across various platforms (including web applications, thick client applications, infrastructure, APIs, cloud platforms) to identify security vulnerabilities, weaknesses, and potential risks. Utilise, develop and execute customized test plans, methodologies, and tools for penetration testing, focusing on both network and application layers, tailored to the client’s specific needs and requirements.

Resiliency Operations Center, Enterprise Incident Response Lead

TikTok | USA | Hybrid

As a Resiliency Operations Center, Enterprise Incident Response Lead, you will ensure incident response processes are executed to support incident remediation activities, communications, logistics development, and external stakeholder socialization. You will be responsible for establishing/ maintaining Incident Response Team rosters, response plans, SOPs, and operational logistics.

Sr Engineer, Cybersecurity Threat Hunting

T-Mobile | USA | On-site

As a Sr Engineer, Cybersecurity Threat Hunting, you will identify previously unknown cybersecurity incidents and threats by hypothesis-based hunting. Develop content to improve detective capabilities in Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) tool. Analyze disparate data sources for security incidents.

Senior Blockchain Security Engineer

Coinbase | Canada | On-site

As a Senior Blockchain Security Engineer, expand and formalize company’s blockchain security program to evolve towards continuous and ongoing risk assessment for our onchain products. You will develop onchain security strategies and perform security assessments and threat modeling of various blockchain protocols.

Senior Cloud Engineer

IC Markets | Cyprus | On-site

As a Senior Cloud Engineer, you will design, implement, and manage scalable, secure, and highly available cloud infrastructure on AWS. Develop and maintain CI/CD pipelines. Automate cloud operations and processes to improve efficiency and reliability. Implement best practices for cloud security, cost management, and compliance.

Senior Governance Risk and Compliance Specialist

Nippon Gases | Italia | Hybrid

As a Senior Governance Risk and Compliance Specialist, you will develop, enhance, operationalize enterprise-level security, risk policies, processes, and controls to mitigate risk and comply with applicable laws and regulations. Assesses the potential impact of cybersecurity risks on critical business processes and functions. Perform activities to monitor and assess security, risk, and privacy controls.

Senior Penetration Tester

CEVA Logistics | Philippines | Hybrid

As a Senior Penetration Tester, you will deliver all kind of applications penetration tests: web applications, APIs, mobile applications, thick client applications. Deliver infrastructure penetration tests: Active Directory, WiFi, networks, etc. Perform external reconnaissance / OSINT, compromise modern infrastructures (containerized, microservices…).

Threat Hunter

Western Digital | USA | Remote

As a Threat Hunter, you will conduct advanced threat hunting activities to detect unknown and sophisticated threats that have bypassed traditional security defenses. Analyze security alerts, network traffic, endpoint logs, and other data sources to identify anomalies and potential threats. Develop and refine custom scripts, tools, and automation to enhance threat detection and hunting capabilities.

Threat Intelligence Specialist, SPI Threat Intelligence

Amazon | USA | On-site

As a Threat Intelligence Specialist, SPI Threat Intelligence, you will conduct in-depth research and perform investigations into potential and existing security threats from known and emerging threat actors. Evaluate threats: collect, manipulate, and analyze data from multiple sources and assess this information to identify security threats and develop strategies to counter them.

VAPT Specialist

Cyber Sphere | Italy | On-site

As a Vulnerability Assessment and Penetration Testing (VAPT) Specialist, you will be responsible for performing and maintaining vulnerability assessment and penetration test processes. VA and PT activities are defined together with the customer and can differ in terms of assets (web services, network services, wifi, OT, iOT or domotics) and methodology (white or gray or black box, from external or internal). VA and PT activities are conducted using a variety of tools, mostly open-source, and all Cyber Sphere specialists must conduct them in a standard manner.

Vice President Security

Cynet Security | Israel | Hybrid

As Vice President of Security, you will lead and oversee all aspects of the company’s cybersecurity strategy, including developing and implementing initiatives to enhance its cybersecurity capabilities. You will drive cybersecurity research efforts and influence the development of innovative security solutions that align with customers’ evolving needs.