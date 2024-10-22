Myths holding women back from cybersecurity careers

In this Help Net Security interview, Dr Kathryn Jones, Head of School, Computer Science and Informatics at Cardiff University, discusses the challenges and misconceptions that deter women from pursuing careers in cybersecurity.

Dr Jones also outlines the diverse skills, mentorship, and outreach programs that empower women to thrive in cybersecurity careers.

What are some common misconceptions or biases that may deter women from pursuing a career in cybersecurity?

One misconception is the stereotype of a typical cybersecurity professional being a man/boy in a hoodie, working alone. This image, popularised by media and certain tech communities, discourages many women who may not identify with or see themselves fitting into that persona.

Cybersecurity requires a diverse skillset, including the ability to collaborate effectively, think creatively, and communicate well… It involves so much more than just coding. It’s about problem-solving, often in teams, to tackle critical issues, and that process can be incredibly rewarding. I spent a lot of my career working as a software engineer in the telecoms industry and have experienced this firsthand.

Women may also be deterred by the broader image of technology being a male-dominated field. The lack of visible female role models and the perception that one must have an intensive technical background from the start can also be barriers. However, the truth is that cybersecurity careers can be pursued through various paths, and women with both technical and non-technical backgrounds are increasingly finding success in the industry.

Programs like the NCSC’s Cyber First Girls competition have been designed to increase awareness and interest in cybersecurity among young women. How effective are such initiatives in creating long-term change in the gender balance?

Initiatives such as the NCSC’s Cyber First Girls competition are raising awareness and breaking down these misconceptions, the competition draws upon girls’ curiosity and problem-solving abilities and provides a safe space to explore possible solutions.

Other programs, such as Cisco Cyber Camps, offer a range of short, industry-ready courses that participants can complete at their own pace. Programs like these introduce young women to cybersecurity early and foster interest and confidence. I’ve seen this first hand at Cardiff University where we have numerous success stories, including those of students who later pursued advanced studies in cybersecurity, these outreach initiatives can serve as a gateway for women, enabling them to recognize cybersecurity as a viable career option.

The long-term effects of such initiatives are promising. Year after year, participants enroll in cybersecurity courses and start careers in the field. In Wales, for example, hosting the Cyber First Girls competition has been inspiring, offering a space for young women to showcase their talents and gain the support they need to succeed. While it is too early to claim a complete shift in gender balance, these initiatives are instrumental in changing attitudes and widening participation in the field.

What role do industry leaders play in fostering a more inclusive environment for women in cybersecurity?

Industry leaders play a crucial role in making cybersecurity more inclusive for women. By advocating for mentorship and sponsorship opportunities, leaders can ensure that women have access to the same developmental resources as their male counterparts. Simple adjustments, such as scheduling networking events at more inclusive times, considering caregiving responsibilities, can open opportunities for caregivers who otherwise might be excluded.

The importance of inclusive leadership cannot be overstated. Seeing women in leadership positions can be empowering for female employees, as can seeing females at all the stages of a career journey. When industry leaders embody values of equity and diversity, it cultivates a more supportive and collegiate work environment.

Leaders who are intentional about fostering inclusivity ensure that everyone has ‘a seat at the table’, helping to close the gender gap in cybersecurity. At Cardiff School of Computer Science and Informatics, our Director of Teaching, Elaine Haigh, and Dr Yulia Cherdantseva, director or our Academic Centre of Excellence in Cyber Security Education, are both strong leaders with expertise in cybersecurity and play a significant role leading and enhancing our educational offering.

Are there specific mentorship or network opportunities available to women in cybersecurity that could support their career development?

Mentorship can be transformative for women in cybersecurity. In Wales, for example, the Women in Cyber group offers a well-established community where women can meet regularly to share experiences, discuss challenges, and find support. Mentoring helps not only with career development but also in navigating the industry’s complexities. Women in these networks often benefit from learning directly from others who have overcome similar obstacles, helping them to build confidence, and expand their career prospects.

For women considering a career in cybersecurity, what skills or educational paths would you recommend they focus on to improve their prospects in this competitive industry?

For women considering a career in cybersecurity, both technical and soft skills are essential. On the technical side, gaining expertise in areas such as network security, cryptography, incident response, and risk management is key. However, employers are also increasingly looking for well-rounded candidates who possess strong communication, collaboration, and problem-solving abilities. These skills enable professionals to work effectively across teams and with stakeholders outside of the technical space.

Pursuing degrees like our MSc in Cyber Security or engaging in industry-recognized certifications can significantly boost employability. Soft skills like leadership, teamwork, and adaptability are often what help individuals stand out in a competitive field. Additionally, our Cyber Innovation Hub, led by Professor Pete Burnap, plays a vital role in providing opportunities for individuals to upskill, incubate, and grow start-up ideas. By fostering innovation and supporting entrepreneurial ventures, the hub contributes to shaping the next generation of cybersecurity leaders.

Cybersecurity, like the broader tech industry, is a constantly evolving domain. For those entering the industry, a commitment to continuous learning and staying current with the latest threats and technological advancements is critical. Learning shouldn’t stop after a degree, life-long learning should be encouraged, with people staying engaged through industry conferences, ongoing training, and certification renewals.

