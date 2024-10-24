Facing the uncertainty of cyber insurance claims

Cyber insurance is vital for companies mitigating cyber risks, but the industry still encounters significant challenges, including shifting policy requirements and uncertainty around coverage in the event of an incident.

As cyberattacks continue to cause problems for organizations worldwide, it’s essential for businesses to take proactive measures to align their insurance strategies with their broader risk management plans.

Vishaal Hariprasad, CEO at Resilience, discusses how cyber insurance needs to evolve to prepare companies better to manage their cyber risk.

Jacob Berry, Field CISO at Clumio, discusses a common problem in the industry: cyber insurance policy requirements are a moving target, and even with a robust insurance policy on file, organizations can’t guarantee that all incidents will be fully covered.