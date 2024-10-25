New infosec products of the week: October 25, 2024

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from Fastly, IBM, Ivanti, Kusari, and Nucleus Security.

IBM Guardium Data Security Center protects hybrid cloud and AI

IBM Guardium Data Security Center provides a common view of organizations’ data assets, empowering security teams to integrate workflows and address data monitoring and governance, data detection and response, data and AI security posture management, and cryptography management together in a single dashboard. IBM Guardium Data Security Center includes GenAI capabilities to help generate risk summaries and boost security professionals’ productivity.

Kusari helps organizations gain visibility into their software

By ingesting Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) data – a list of all software components – the Kusari platform presents a timeline of the software to identify where impacts are likely to surface. In creating a single source of truth, Kusari is helping security, engineering, legal, finance, and regulatory teams gain visibility into their software, so they can detect vulnerabilities, identify open source licensing issues, and conduct compliance checks.

Ivanti Neurons for App Control strengthens endpoint security

Ivanti Neurons for App Control plays a crucial role in preventing malware and zero-day attacks by blocking the launch of suspicious and unauthorized applications. By examining file ownership and applying granular privilege management, it prevents unknown applications from running, helping ensure a secure and controlled environment. Leveraging cloud-based architecture, it enables remote management of endpoints, even those outside the corporate network.

Nucleus Security unveils POAM Process Automation for federal agencies

By automating the triggers, processing, and reporting of POA&M data, Nucleus POAM Process Automation helps federal agencies and their contractors maintain compliance, reduce operational overhead, and focus on mitigating actual security risks rather than just reporting.

Fastly DDoS Protection blocks malicious traffic

Powered by Fastly’s programmable platform backed by a 353 gbps global network, Fastly DDoS Protection allows customers to uphold resilience against disruptive, distributed attacks at scale by layering proprietary Attribute Unmasking techniques along with other layer 7 DDoS mitigation strategies like caching. Attribute Unmasking identifies anomalous characteristics for every attack, offering faster, more adaptive protection than outdated approaches like rigid rate-limiting policies and centralized scrubbing centers.