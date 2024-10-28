Adversarial groups adapt to exploit systems in new ways

In this Help Net Security video, Jake King, Head of Threat & Security Intelligence at Elastic, discusses the key findings from the 2024 Elastic Global Threat Report.

Adversaries are utilizing off-the-shelf tools

Offensive security tools (OSTs), including Cobalt Strike and Metasploit, made up ~54% of observed malware alerts

Cobalt Strike accounted for 27% of malware attacks

Enterprises are misconfiguring cloud environments, allowing adversaries to thrive

Nearly 47% of Microsoft Azure failures were tied to storage account misconfigurations

Nearly 44% of Google Cloud users failed checks coming from BigQuery — specifically, a lack of customer-managed encryption

S3 checks accounted for 30% of AWS failures — specifically a lack of MFA being implemented by security teams

In the wake of successful counters for defense evasion, attackers are leaning into legitimate credentials to infiltrate