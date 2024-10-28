Help Net Security
Help Net Security

Adversarial groups adapt to exploit systems in new ways

In this Help Net Security video, Jake King, Head of Threat & Security Intelligence at Elastic, discusses the key findings from the 2024 Elastic Global Threat Report.

Adversaries are utilizing off-the-shelf tools
  • Offensive security tools (OSTs), including Cobalt Strike and Metasploit, made up ~54% of observed malware alerts
  • Cobalt Strike accounted for 27% of malware attacks
Enterprises are misconfiguring cloud environments, allowing adversaries to thrive
  • Nearly 47% of Microsoft Azure failures were tied to storage account misconfigurations
  • Nearly 44% of Google Cloud users failed checks coming from BigQuery — specifically, a lack of customer-managed encryption
  • S3 checks accounted for 30% of AWS failures — specifically a lack of MFA being implemented by security teams
In the wake of successful counters for defense evasion, attackers are leaning into legitimate credentials to infiltrate
  • Credential access accounted for ~23% of all cloud behaviors, primarily in Microsoft Azure environments
  • There was a 12% increase in brute force techniques — making up nearly 35% of all techniques in Microsoft Azure
  • While endpoint behaviors accounted for ~3% of the total behaviors in Linux, 89% of them involved brute-force attacks
  • There has been a 6% decrease in defense evasion behaviors over the last year
More about

Featured news

Sponsored

Don't miss