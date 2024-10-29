Cybersecurity jobs available right now: October 29, 2024

API Gateway Security Engineer

Ness Technologies | Israel | Hybrid

As an API Gateway Security Engineer, you will be responsible for managing and implementing API Gateway solutions with a strong focus on information security. Your responsibilities will include ongoing maintenance of API systems, managing secure permissions and access, monitoring API traffic to identify anomalies, threats, and intrusion attempts, and collaborating with security and infrastructure teams to identify and manage security risks, among other tasks.

Application Security Lead

Pollard Digital Solutions | Canada | Remote

As an Application Security Lead, you will develop and implement an application security strategy that aligns with the organization’s overall security objectives and industry best practices. Conduct regular vulnerability assessments and penetration testing on applications to identify potential weaknesses, security flaws, and vulnerabilities. Develop and maintain automated security testing tools and frameworks to continuously assess and monitor the security posture of applications.

Cloud Cyber Security Engineer

InfraEdge | Israel | Hybrid

As a Cloud Cyber Security Engineer, you will support and guide both development and DevOps teams, ensuring best practices and policy compliance are integrated throughout all phases of the development lifecycle. This includes defining and enforcing security policies, standards, and labeling practices to maintain secure and efficient operations.







Cloud Security Engineer

CoreView | Italy | Hybrid

As a Cloud Security Engineer, you will enhance and sustain robust security solutions for cloud monitoring, vulnerability remediation, and incident detection to safeguard environments effectively. Continuously monitor cloud infrastructure, promptly respond to security incidents, and mitigate potential threats to maintain high security standards. Maintain compliant cloud infrastructures, uphold regulatory requirements, and enforce company policies to mitigate risks effectively.

Cyber Security Analyst

ION | Italy | On-site

As a Cyber Security Analyst, you will identify, analyze and mitigate threats to IT systems and/or networks. Conduct assessments of threats and vulnerabilities; determine deviations from acceptable configurations, enterprise or local policy; assess the level of risk; and develop and/or recommend appropriate mitigation countermeasures.

Cyber Security Specialist

IFZA | UAE | On-site

As a Cyber Security Specialist, you will investigate security breaches and other cybersecurity incidents, document these breaches, and assess the damage they cause. You will also fix detected vulnerabilities to maintain high security standards and develop and review information security policies and procedures in accordance with industry best practices and relevant standard requirements.

Cyber Threat Detection Engineer

Macquarie Group | USA | On-site

As a Cyber Threat Detection Engineer, you will be responsible for developing and evolving the company’s threat- and intelligence-informed defensive capabilities. Your role will involve designing and implementing effective detection mechanisms to identify advanced cyber threats in the company’s large and complex environment.

Information Security Engineer

TTEC | USA | Remote

As an Information Security Engineer, investigate security alerts and threat hunting leads across a variety of technologies (SIEM, EDR, email security, etc) as part of the SOC and with the Threat Management team. Develop, document, and refine standard operating procedures for investigation and response. Maintain situational awareness of changes to threat landscape, industry trends, and internal operating environment.

Information Security Specialist

TD | Canada | Hybrid

As a Information Security Specialist, you will develop and maintain information security hardening standards and procedures based on industry best practices, regulatory requirements, and organizational needs. Conduct research on emerging security threats and vulnerabilities and incorporate mitigating security controls into the hardening standards.

Local Information Security Officer (LISO)

Speira | Germany | On-site

As a Local Information Security Officer (LISO), you will oversee ongoing activities related to the development, implementation and maintenance of information security policies and procedures for the local site and make recommendations. You will be responsible for identifying and communicating technical risks and mitigation strategies as well as developing and maintaining security documentation.

Network Security Engineer

DRW | United Kingdom | On-site

As a Network Security Engineer, you will architect, troubleshoot, and implement firewalls, intrusion detection/prevention systems (IDPS), and VPN concentrators into new or existing networks. Design, configure, and maintain secure network access to company’s systems. Coach and coordinate the activities of the firewall team. Utilize coding and scripting skills to automate tasks and streamline security operations.

Penetration Tester/Ethical Hacker

Expedia Group | USA | On-site

As a Penetration Tester/Ethical Hacker, you will be responsible for identifying and mitigating security vulnerabilities in company’s systems, applications, and infrastructure. You will use your expertise in ethical hacking to simulate real-world cyberattacks and help strengthen company’s defenses against potential threats

Security Engineer

Akeneo | France | Hybrid

As a Security Engineer, you will build and run security tooling, and automation for cloud environments: workload security, cloud security posture management. Work closely with product teams to implement security policies, best practices, and controls. Conduct internal security audits across various scopes, including transversal teams and tools. Participate in security operations, handling alerts, incident response, and security inquiries. Contribute to vulnerability assessments, security testing, and incident investigations.

Security Incident Response Engineer – SOAR

Acrisure | USA | Remote

As a Security Incident Response Engineer – SOAR, you will conduct a thorough analysis of incidents, including their origins and impacts. You will develop and implement strategies to address the root causes of these incidents and demonstrate proficiency in designing and implementing end-to-end workflows within the SOAR platform.

Senior Cybersecurity Architect

Kyndryl | France | Hybrid

As a Senior Cybersecurity Architect, you will design the integration of various security technologies, including EDR, SIEM, and DLP solutions, within complex IT environments spanning on-premises, cloud, and hybrid infrastructures. Design advanced threat detection and response architectures, leveraging EDR and other relevant technologies. Conduct risk assessments and ensure architectures meet regulatory requirements across various industries.

Senior Detection Engineer

Synopsys | Ireland | On-site

As a Senior Detection Engineer, you will build detection logic using log aggregation platforms like Elastic in large enterprise environments. You will also maintain and improve existing detection tools and systems to ensure optimal performance and reliability, create and maintain documentation for detection processes and procedures to ensure clarity and consistency, and utilize your knowledge of threat actor techniques, vulnerabilities, and exploits to identify and help mitigate potential security risks.

Senior Network Engineer

Artivion | Germany | Hybrid

As a Senior Network Engineer, you will use your advanced troubleshooting skills to efficiently diagnose and resolve network-related issues. You will conduct thorough technical analysis during troubleshooting, carefully document all activities and follow procedural standards. You will work closely with the security team and implement robust security measures to protect the network infrastrucure and data assets.

Senior Security Engineer, Firmware

Roku | United Kingdom | On-site

As a Senior Security Engineer, Firmware, you will develop new product solutions for cryptographic key programming, secure boot, and secure enclave. Develop cross product security infrastructure solutions. Design cryptographic tooling to support new product development teams. Design and implement realistic offensive security tools and exercises to simulate device firmware attacks.

Senior Threat Intelligence Researcher, Malware Reverse Engineer

eSentire | Ireland | Remote

As a Senior Threat Intelligence Researcher, Malware Reverse Engineer, you will perform reverse engineering of malware samples to understand their capabilities, behavior, and communication protocols. Analyze malware metadata, including infected hosts, domains, and IP addresses, to identify trends and patterns.

Sr. Cybersecurity Engineer

Warner Bros. Discovery | USA | On-site

As a Sr. Cybersecurity Engineer, you will lead the design, deployment, and maintenance of Splunk infrastructure across multiple environments Develop and implement best practices for scaling and optimizing Splunk deployments. Implement real-time monitoring and alerting solutions to detect and respond to critical incidents. Work closely with the Security Operations Center (SOC) to support security monitoring, threat detection, and incident response efforts.