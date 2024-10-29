The state of password security in 2024

In this Help Net Security video, John Bennett, CEO at Dashlane, discusses their recent Global Password Health Score Report, detailing the global state of password health and hygiene.

Poor security habits like password reuse remain widespread. With passwordless technologies like passkeys still in their early stages of adoption, organizations must remain vigilant. The risk of weak, reused, and compromised passwords fuels credential-based breaches, underscoring the need for stronger password management practices even as new technologies emerge.

Top survey highlights: