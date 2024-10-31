Why cyber tools fail SOC teams

A recent Vectra AI report highlights a growing distrust of threat detection tools. 47% of respondents note they do not trust their tools to work the way they need them to. Moreover, 60% of SOC practitioners say security vendors flood them with pointless alerts to avoid responsibility for a breach.

In this Help Net Security video, Mark Wojtasiak, VP of Research and Strategy at Vectra AI, discusses where vendors and tools aren’t owning accountability and how SOCs are shifting strategies to improve their attack signal.

Key findings: