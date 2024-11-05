Cybersecurity jobs available right now: November 5, 2024

Application Security Engineer

MassMutual | USA | Hybrid

As an Application Security Engineer, you will conduct in-depth security assessments, including vulnerability scanning, and code reviews. Ensure secure coding practices are followed, and security controls are incorporated into software designs. Conduct detailed threat modeling to identify attack vectors and potential weaknesses. Ensure compliance with security regulations, frameworks, and industry standards such as OWASP.

Cybersecurity Engineer, Resilience

Electrolux Group | Italy | On-site

As a Cybersecurity Engineer, Resilience, you will perform risk assessment tests and audits of connected systems for cybersecurity issues, identify security vulnerabilities in digital products, applications, systems and infrastructure and drive their mitigation. Drive adoption of cybersecurity tools and best practices in software development within the Digital Experience organization. Compose and update threat models and assess security posture and risks related to Electrolux Digital Products.

Cyber Security Intern

Oeson Learning | United Kingdom | Remote

As a Cyber Security Intern, you will build a safe and secure system and gain knowledge of the principles of vulnerability assessment and reconnaissance to protect your infrastructure and web presence. Evaluate the risk assessment and perform threat modeling of a web application architecture. Create a successful vulnerability management strategy. Learn how to use online open-source intelligence applications for passive reconnaissance.







Cyber Security Specialist

Arcese | Italy | Hybrid

As a Cyber Security Specialist, you will lead and coordinate the SOC in incident response and vulnerability management. You will oversee security technologies such as M365 Security and Microsoft Defender, design and optimize security tools and systems (including SIEM), collaborate with the CISO team on security assessments and improvements, and enhance security awareness through mentoring and training.

Cyber Security Specialist – Threat Detection Engineer

Deutsche Börse | Germany | Hybrid

As a Cyber Security Specialist – Threat Detection Engineer, you will research emerging threats and vulnerabilities, perform gap analysis, and curate threat detection Use Cases. Perform capability abstraction based on research of adversarial TTPs and build threat models and detectors. Develop advanced detection logics and algorithms which can efficiently spot and alert of any suspicious activity or potential threats.

Data Loss Prevention Analyst

ADM | USA | On-site

As a Data Loss Prevention Analyst, you will develop and implement data loss prevention policies, procedures, and guidelines. Configure and manage DLP tools and technologies to monitor and protect sensitive data. Continuously monitor data loss prevention systems for potential data breaches or policy violations. Analyze DLP alerts and incidents to determine the severity and impact on the organization. Investigate and respond to DLP incidents, including identifying the source and extent of data exposure.

Director SOC (InfoSec)

Palo Alto Networks | Israel | On-site

As a Director SOC (InfoSec), you will develop and execute comprehensive security operations strategies that align with the company’s goals and risk tolerance. Oversee the day-to-day operations of the Tel Aviv SOC, ensuring efficient threat detection and incident response.

Identity Access Manager

Lennar | USA | On-site

As an Identity Access Manager, you will develop and implement IAM strategies and policies to secure sensitive information and systems. Manage the lifecycle of digital identities, including creation, maintenance, and deletion of user accounts and access rights. Conduct regular audits and reviews of access controls and permissions to ensure they are appropriate and comply with established policies.

Offensive Security Engineer

Cyberbit | Israel | On-site

As an Offensive Security Engineer, you will design, build, and implement red team labs, vulnerable websites, CTF challenges, and exercises tailored for varying skill levels, covering offensive security concepts, AWS-based infrastructure, and Docker deployments. Create realistic challenges across domains such as network exploitation, application security, penetration testing, and vulnerabilities, leveraging cloud and on-prem environments.

Principal Engineer (Cybersecurity)

Mediacorp | Singapore | On-site

As a Principal Engineer (Cybersecurity), you will develop and implement Cyber Security strategy, roadmap, and policies to protect the organization’s digital assets, systems, and data. Monitor and analyze cyber and IT security events and incidents, and lead incident response activities to mitigate risks and minimize impact. Conduct regular security assessments, vulnerability scanning, and penetration testing to identify and address security weaknesses.

Product Cybersecurity Architect

Valeo | France | On-site

As a Product Cybersecurity Architect, you will perform threat modeling and risk analysis to anticipate and mitigate cybersecurity threats and attacks targeting embedded systems. Specify cybersecurity requirements and best practices for embedded systems design, development, and production. Provide technical expertise and guidance to product development teams on secure coding practices, cryptography, and secure communication protocols.

Security Engineer Consultant

Leonardo | France | On-site

As a Security Engineer Consultant, you will deploy and maintain security tools, firewalls, and Intrusion Prevention Systems (IPS) to ensure optimal performance and system security. Administer and manage cryptographic devices to protect sensitive information. Create and update technical network documentation to ensure compliance with client rules.

Security Engineer – Ubuntu

Canonical | Ireland | Remote

As a Security Engineer – Ubuntu, you will analyze, fix, and test vulnerabilities in Ubuntu packages. Keep track of vulnerabilities in Ubuntu releases as they are discovered, researched and fixed (using internal software tools). Collaborate with other teams in the Ubuntu community and with upstream developers where appropriate, to exchange or develop vulnerability patches and make sure that Ubuntu includes the very best security features. Audit source code for vulnerabilities.

Senior Cybersecurity Engineer

Hyliion | USA | On-site

As a Senior Cybersecurity Engineer, you will lead the development and implementation of cloud-specific security protocols, ensuring the protection of data across all SaaS applications and Azure cloud services. Design and manage security strategies that are optimized for a cloud-first environment, focusing on scalability and integration with cloud technologies.

Senior Data Privacy Specialist

Da Vinci Engineering | Germany | On-site

As a Senior Data Privacy Specialist, you will conduct risk assessments, define and track implementation of requirements for technical data privacy compliance for Global Connected Car Systems on vehicle level and cloud environment with focus EU/UK, EMEA, APAC, USA. Coordinate and support data privacy specific product tests in Automotive software development including validation of data privacy specific product criteria, workflows, and designs.

Senior Information Security Engineer-R-221242

Mastercard | Ireland | Hybrid

As a Senior Information Security Engineer-R-221242, you will contribute to the execution the Cryptographic roadmap for Mastercard, Analyze current cryptographic implementations and identify deviations from company’s standards. You will define security requirements and guidelines to ensure repeatable processes are followed globally.

Senior Manager, Security Architecture

Ontario Power Generation | Canada | On-Site

As a Senior Manager, Security Architecture, you will provide leadership for the development of the security strategy and contribute to the delivery of critical cyber security projects across Cloud, IT and OT to improve overall security capabilities, maturity, and risk posture. Perform security architectural review and control gap assessments against services, processes and technologies to assist in maturing the overall cyber security architecture practice.

Senior Penetration Tester

emaratech | UAE | On-site

As a Senior Penetration Tester, you will perform in-depth penetration tests on web applications, mobile applications (iOS and Android), network infrastructure (web server, DB, Firewall, wireless access points), and cloud environments. Conduct penetration testing and security assessments on Active Directory environments to identify and mitigate weaknesses in AD configuration, permissions, and access control. Test for potential privilege escalation, lateral movement, and data exfiltration risks within AD.

Senior Threat Detection and Validation Engineer

dunnhumby | United Kingdom | Hybrid

As a Senior Threat Detection and Validation Engineer, you will conduct periodic validation testing (including, but not limited to, atomic testing, breach and attack simulations, adversary simulation exercises, purple teaming, tabletops, and penetration testing) to validate the effectiveness or identify security gaps and vulnerabilities in the organization’s security controls.

Sr. Application Security Researcher (Fortify)

OpenText | Canada | Hybrid

As a Senior Application Security Researcher (Fortify), you will create algorithms to help identify potential vulnerabilities in code. You will find zero-day vulnerabilities in open-source projects and customer code, investigate and implement techniques to exploit security vulnerabilities, and discover new methods for the automatic identification of vulnerabilities.

Software Security Engineer

Ardent | USA | Hybrid

As a Software Security Engineer, you will implement and operate advanced software security techniques following technical reference architecture. Perform on-going security testing and code reviews to improve the security of software systems. Troubleshoot and debug software issues as they arise. Engineer and implement DevOpsSec (CI/CD) pipelines, integrating security protocols and deploying infrastructure as code (IaC).