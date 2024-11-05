Report: Voice of Practitioners 2024 – The True State of Secrets Security

In this study, GitGuardian and CyberArk reveal the stark reality of secrets management across 1,000 organizations. With 79% experiencing secrets leaks and an average remediation time of 27 days, the findings expose critical gaps between security confidence and reality.

Learn how leading organizations tackle the secrets sprawl crisis and what sets successful security programs apart from the rest. Get actionable insights into modernizing your secrets security strategy for today’s cloud-native world.

Download the Voice of Practitioners 2024 report to discover:

Why organizations maintaining 6 different secrets managers are setting themselves up for failure

The true cost of secrets leaks: 77% of incidents resulted in tangible damage

How US companies are outspending European counterparts 2-to-1 on secrets security

Why AI coding assistants are creating new secrets exposure risks

The organizational bottlenecks causing 27-day delays in secrets remediation

Key insights:

Regional differences in security investment and maturity

Real metrics on developer adoption of security practices

Critical gaps in current secrets management approaches

Emerging threats from AI and supply chain risks

Success patterns from organizations with mature strategies

Bonus: Access the Secrets Management Maturity Assessment to benchmark your organization against industry standards and get personalized recommendations for improvement.

DOWNLOAD – Voice of Practitioners 2024