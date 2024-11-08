A closer look at the 2023-2030 Australian Cyber Security Strategy

In this Help Net Security video, David Cottingham, CEO of Airlock Digital, discusses the 2023-2030 Australian Cyber Security Strategy and reviews joint and individual cybersecurity efforts, progress, and strategies over the past year.

The Australian Government’s 2023-2030 Cyber Security Strategy, released on November 22, 2023, aims to position Australia as a global leader in cyber security by 2030. The Strategy outlines an approach to protecting Australians by enhancing cyber resilience and managing risks.

It introduces six “cyber shields” to defend against threats: robust businesses and citizens, safe technology, world-class threat sharing, protected critical infrastructure, sovereign capabilities, and regional resilience.

This initiative emphasizes a shift from treating cyber security as a technical issue to a national priority, fostering public-private partnerships for a more secure environment.