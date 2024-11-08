New infosec products of the week: November 8, 2024

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from Atakama, Authlete, Symbiotic Security, and Zywave.

Atakama introduces DNS filtering designed for MSPs

Atakama announced the latest expansion of its Managed Browser Security Platform, introducing DNS filtering explicitly designed for Managed Service Providers (MSPs). This new feature enables comprehensive in-browser and network-level filtering, providing a full-spectrum DNS solution that secures browsers and entire network environments.

Zywave enhances Cyber Quoting to provide insight into coverage limit adequacy and potential loss gaps

Zywave announced an enhancement to its Cyber Quoting solution with the addition of embedded benchmarking. With the addition of Zywave’s built-in, proprietary limit adequacy data, users benefit from even more insights into potential coverage models, identifiable loss gaps, and benchmarking common coverage levels within the product.

Authlete 3.0 empowers organizations to improve how they issue and manage user credentials

With the introduction of Authlete 3.0, Authlete now offers a API solution for quickly issuing interoperable verifiable credentials (VCs) conformant with Verifiable Credential Issuance (OID4VCI). Built on OAuth and OIDC—proven and widely used global standards for authentication and authorization—OID4VCI supports various credential formats, including SD-JWT VC and mdoc/mDL.

Symbiotic provides developers with real-time feedback on potential security vulnerabilities

Symbiotic Security launched a real-time security for software development that combines detection and remediation with just-in-time training – incorporating security testing and training directly into the development process without breaking developers’ workflows.