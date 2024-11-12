Cybersecurity jobs available right now: November 12, 2024

Cloud Security Lead

CIÉ – Córas Iompair Éireann | Ireland | Hybrid – View job details

As a Cloud Security Lead, you will ensure the security of CIE’s Azure environment by developing and implementing cloud security strategies and policies. You will safeguard cloud-based data and applications, collaborate with IT teams to integrate cloud security measures, and assess and advise on cloud security configurations. Additionally, you will contribute to security-related design and implementation and work closely with the cybersecurity team to ensure compliance with best practices.

CSIRT Analyst

bp | Malaysia | On-site – View job details

As a CSIRT Analyst, you will conduct digital forensic investigations on high-priority incidents to include functions such as host (disk and memory) forensics, network forensics and log analysis. Conduct sophisticated threat hunting by using threat intelligence and the MITRE ATT&CK framework to proactively identify suspicious activity in the environment. Ensure data accuracy within the case management system and others.

Cyber Security Engineer

SEP2 | Ireland | Hybrid – View job details

As a Cyber Security Engineer, you will conduct technical investigations using a proactive approach to managing customer network security across various network security solutions. You will configure and maintain deployed security solutions to a high standard and take ownership of customer support requests, seeing them through to resolution. Additionally, you will deliver proactive services to guide customers in making better security decisions.







I have read and agree to the terms & conditions Leave this field empty if you're human:

Cyber Security Officer

ParamInfo | UAE | On-site – View job details

As a Cyber Security Officer, you will ensure security is integrated during the development stages of software systems, networks, and data centers. You will protect systems by defining access privileges, control structures, and resources, and implement security improvements by assessing the current situation, evaluating trends, and anticipating future requirements. You will identify and report vulnerabilities and risks in hardware and software through periodic audits.

Cybersecurity Architect

Generali | Italy | Hybrid – View job details

As a Cybersecurity Architect, you will develop security reference architectures for IT systems, ensuring they provide robust protection against threats. This involves creating secure network and system configurations, selecting suitable security technologies, and adhering to relevant policies and standards. Perform a security technical evaluation regarding the adoption of specific IT security technologies or general IT technologies that might introduce cyber risks when adopting new IT solutions.

Expert Cyber Security (Cloud)

Exyte | Germany | On-site – View job details

As an Expert Cyber Security (Cloud), you will lead efforts to design, implement, and maintain security protocols that protect cloud environments from emerging threats. Develop and maintain a cloud security standard aligned with business needs, technology trends, and risk appetite. Manage cloud security standards with stakeholders and ensure compliance with industry regulations.

GSEC AI ML Security Architect

Liberty Global | United Kingdom | Hybrid – View job details

As a GSEC AI ML Security Architect, you will develop and implement comprehensive AI/ML security strategies, policies, standards and guidelines to protect organizational assets and ensure the secure operation of these systems and own robust enterprise security architecture for AI/ML systems, CI/CD and data pipelines. Structure, plan and deliver architectural design reviews for new AI and ML solutions, and any related products and services, to identify potential risks and recommend appropriate mitigations.

Information Security Engineer (VAPT)

NCR Voyix | India | Hybrid – View job details

As an Information Security Engineer (VAPT), you will conduct penetration tests on internal and external networks, web applications, mobile applications, APIs, and cloud environments. Identify security vulnerabilities using both automated tools and manual techniques. Analyze and assess potential security risks, providing detailed reports on identified vulnerabilities, their impact, and mitigation recommendations.

Information Security Specialist

Tabby | UAE | On-site – View job details

As an Information Security Specialist, you will develop and manage the organization’s policies, procedures and guidelines. Familiarity with policy management frameworks, document control procedures, and version control systems to maintain and update policies in a controlled and auditable manner. Manage and deliver engagements covering vulnerability assessment and penetration testing, IT Audits, Information Security Audits, Compliance Reviews against Saudi Regulations, and industry standards such as SAMA, ISO, PCI-DSS, UAE IAR and more.

Information Security Officer

Cloudflight | Germany | Hybrid – View job details

As an Information Security Officer, you will develop and implement security strategies and policies to protect IT infrastructure while ensuring compliance with legal and regulatory requirements. You will conduct security risk analyses and vulnerability assessments, develop risk mitigation strategies and contingency plans to address potential threats, and monitor the organization’s security posture while identifying emerging threats.

Information Security Specialist – Red Team Operator

TD | Canada | Hybrid – View job details

As an Information Security Specialist – Red Team Operator, you will provide consultation and advice to partners on a broad range of Technology Controls, Information Security programs, policies, standards, and incidents within your specialized area. You will participate in developing new cybersecurity assessment practices and simulate the tactics of a motivated adversary to achieve specific goals or access.

Manual Ethical Hacker

Bank of America | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Manual Ethical Hacker, you will perform assigned analysis of internal and external threats on information systems and predict future threat behavior. Incorporate threat actors’ tactics, techniques, and procedures into offensive security testing. Perform assessments of the security, effectiveness, and practicality of multiple technology systems.

Network Security Engineer

Bennett Thrasher | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Network Security Engineer, you will install, administer, and troubleshoot network security solutions. Maintain network performance by performing network monitoring and analysis, and performance tuning; troubleshooting network problems; escalating problems to vendor. Configure security systems, analyze security requirements, and recommend improvements. Maintain existing documentation of procedures, operations and network topology.

Network Security Engineer

ION | Italy | Hybrid – View job details

As a Network Security Engineer, you will research, design, and implement cyber security solutions for organization systems and products that comply with all applicable security policies and standards. Work with IT and internal and external business partners to ensure that security is factored in the evaluation, selection, installation and configuration process of hardware and software. Analyze and make recommendations to improve network, system and application architectures. Examine network, server, and application logs to determine trends and identify security incidents.

Network Security Specialist

Taldor | Israel | On-site – View job details

As a Network Security Specialist, you will be responsible for access control, device protection, firewall management, IPS, DLP, and the installation, operation, and maintenance of cybersecurity products (including mobile device antivirus). You will implement routine security processes, such as account and permission management, password management, user access control to computers and data, and oversee endpoint and mobile device security from a cybersecurity perspective.

Penetration Tester

Darktrace | United Kingdom | Hybrid – View job details

As a Penetration Tester, you will be working within the internal security team to help conduct full security audits against targets to identify, assess, and report on vulnerabilities. The role will involve scoping out new targets, executing full penetration tests against these services and applications, as well as reporting on all discovered findings for each test under the guidance of a senior member of the team.

Senior Cybersecurity Engineer (CNAPP & EDR)

Experis | Luxembourg | Remote – View job details

As a Senior Cybersecurity Engineer (CNAPP & EDR), you will provide technical assistance to system administration teams in deploying and managing CNAPP and EDR agents across enterprise environments. Test, maintain, and document security policies for CNAPP and EDR solutions. Define and enforce security policies for containers, hosts, and orchestrators (e.g., Kubernetes). Conduct regular audits and security assessments to maintain a strong security posture.

Senior Pen Tester

Vertiv | Philippines | On-site – View job details

As a Senior Pen Tester, you will conduct security evaluation and threat assessments of embedded systems, mobile applications, web applications. Perform System Breakdown of the project/product before testing, identify and evaluate all the testing requirements and plan out the detailed testing activities, resources etc.

Senior Security Engineer – Web Application Firewall (WAF)

DraftKings | USA | Remote – View job details

As a Senior Security Engineer – Web Application Firewall (WAF), you will manage and enhance security for the CDN and WAF, including DoS/DDoS mitigation, credential-stuffing prevention, and overall cloud security posture improvement. Integrate security into the SDLC process, conducting SAST, DAST, and Secure Code Reviews throughout all development phases. Perform and oversee security reviews for Android and iOS applications, including vulnerability research, reproduction, and remediation. Conduct comprehensive security testing of mobile application workflows (iPhone and Android), addressing identified security issues.

Senior Specialist Threat Intelligence

David Joseph & Company | Canada | On-site – View job details

As a Senior Specialist Threat Intelligence, you will Lead the development, deployment and management of cyber threat intelligence capabilities and methods and create models and analytics to detect abnormal activities within the City’s infrastructure. Provide expertise and understanding of the threat landscape to mitigate risk and understand threats that might impact the City. Provide expert knowledge of Threat Intelligence processes and technologies including VM, SIEM, SOC, threat hunting, incident response, and cloud security.

SOC Analyst

CommandLink | USA | Remote – View job details

As a SOC Analyst, you will conduct comprehensive analysis to identify and categorize threats, encompassing phishing attacks, user events, data compliance issues, and malware outbreaks. Perform in-depth investigations into large-scale cyber threats, employing a variety of analytical techniques and tools. Identify and communicate emerging threat patterns in a clear and understandable manner.

Specialist, Application Security

Prudential Financial | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Specialist, Application Security, you will be responsible for securing modern applications and promoting “secure by design” development best practices across all digital assets, in alignment with industry standards. You will track and manage risk reduction efforts and collaborate with partner organizations to consult on implementation, mature operational processes, and enable CI/CD automation controls for enforcement and monitoring.

Vice President Security

Cynet | Israel | Hybrid – View job details

As a Vice President Security, you will lead and oversee all aspects of our cybersecurity strategy, including developing and implementing initiatives to enhance the company’s cybersecurity capabilities. You will drive cybersecurity research efforts and influence the development of innovative security solutions that align with the evolving needs of our customers.