Cyber professionals face an IP loss reckoning in 2025

AI can expose your work secrets. The same goes for AI-generated content, which has revolutionized workplace productivity but comes with hidden risks. As more employees use AI models to streamline tasks—whether drafting reports, building code, or designing products, they may unknowingly expose valuable IP through Shadow AI.

In this Help Net Security video, Rob Juncker, CTO – Insider Risk at Mimecast, discusses the intersection of AI-generated content, AI models, and IP loss in 2024 and what it means for cyber professionals going into 2025.