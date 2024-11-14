What 2025 holds for user identity protection

In this Help Net Security video, David Cottingham, President of rf IDEAS, discusses what he sees as the most prominent areas for improvement and continued change in the space:

As we move into 2025, it’s evident that businesses recognize MFA as essential. The next step is implementing MFA seamlessly, ensuring employees’ ease of use. Traditional methods, like sending a PIN to a mobile phone, are cumbersome and vulnerable to theft. As for authenticators, typing in those digits is inefficient, and more user-friendly alternatives incorporate mobile or biometric credentials.

When analyzing security strategies for the upcoming year, businesses must prioritize end-user experience. Those using authentication methods frequently throughout the day should have positive experiences. A solution that people want to avoid does not work. Secure authentication practices must be seamless for them to become habitual.

Technologies like ultra-wideband will play a key role in accelerating identity measures due to their ability to give precise location and contactless identification.