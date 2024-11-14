VersaONE unifies security and networking into a single, centrally managed platform

Versa introduced the VersaONE Universal SASE Platform to enhance security and networking capabilities across WAN, LAN, data centers, and cloud. Powered by AI, VersaONE delivers converged SASE, SSE, SD-WAN, and SD-LAN products via a unified platform to securely connect all users, devices, locations, and workloads across any and all networks.

No other vendor provides this comprehensive range of secure connectivity products from a single platform. VersaONE enables customers to reduce risk and improve resilience, while simplifying and lowering the costs of the IT infrastructure.

According to Gartner, “Legacy networking and security solutions are inadequate for modern applications and networks, creating complexity for network and security administrators, and poor and inconsistent experiences for users.”1

Additionally, Gartner states, “Although legacy solution investments pose hurdles to the next phase of adoption in the SASE market, customer preferences are clearly pointing increasingly toward platform-based, single-vendor SASE solutions. This is evidenced by increased client interest for single-vendor SASE, as well as vendor investments toward single-vendor platform in terms of acquisitions made in the last two years.”2

The VersaONE Universal SASE Platform

VersaONE delivers SASE, SSE, SD-WAN, and SD-LAN products that can be licensed separately or together and fit into any existing environment. All products leverage common platform capabilities, including shared AI engines, a Zero Trust foundation, and a scalable multi-plane architecture. Key differentiators for the platform include:

Universal connectivity: Anywhere, anytime access to anything –VersaONE provides seamless connectivity and unified security for all users, devices, offices, branches, and edge locations. It delivers secure access to all workloads, applications, and clouds across any network whether it be WAN, LAN, wireless, cellular, or satellite.

–VersaONE provides seamless connectivity and unified security for all users, devices, offices, branches, and edge locations. It delivers secure access to all workloads, applications, and clouds across any network whether it be WAN, LAN, wireless, cellular, or satellite. Protect every edge – VersaONE integrates security at every edge to deliver an adaptive security solution that protects the entire network from evolving cyber threats. The platform integrates firewall, SSE, and advanced AI-powered security, including a Zero Trust foundation.

– VersaONE integrates security at every edge to deliver an adaptive security solution that protects the entire network from evolving cyber threats. The platform integrates firewall, SSE, and advanced AI-powered security, including a Zero Trust foundation. Unified platform – VersaONE unifies security and networking into a centrally managed platform operating on a single operating system. All network and security functions are controlled through a single console and a single set of policies, with all security and network telemetry funneled into a single AI-ready data lake.

– VersaONE unifies security and networking into a centrally managed platform operating on a single operating system. All network and security functions are controlled through a single console and a single set of policies, with all security and network telemetry funneled into a single AI-ready data lake. AI-powered – VersaONE’s AI analyzes vast amounts of data from Versa’s AI-ready data lake in real time, delivering precise, actionable insights that significantly enhance network performance and security, allowing for faster responses to threats and streamlined operations.

“VersaONE marks a significant advancement in the integration of networking and security,” said Kumar Mehta, Versa Founder and CDO. “Unlike the fragmented, ‘platform washing’ attempts from other vendors, VersaONE was purpose-built from the ground up as a unified Universal SASE platform, delivering seamless connectivity and robust security at every edge. Leveraging AI capabilities, VersaONE enables our customers to simplify operations, bolster cyber defense, enhance network resilience, and maximize performance.”

“CommandLink is committed to offering a distinctive SASE solution that delivers exceptional value to our customers and differentiates us in the marketplace,” said Mason Miles, CRO at CommandLink. “The VersaONE Universal SASE Platform seamlessly integrates with our ITSM platform and provides us with comprehensive telemetry and built-in AI that automatically extracts insights to identify, predict, and diagnose patterns before they become issues.”

“We want to lead with a SASE solution that provides unique customer value and is a differentiated offer in the market,” said Mike Frane, Nitel Chief Product Officer. “The VersaONE Universal SASE Platform, coupled with the Nitel Managed Service Center and MyNitel customer portal, provides us with a competitive advantage to capitalize on the SASE market, forecasted to be a $25B market by 2027. Not only does the AI-powered VersaONE platform deliver best-of-breed SASE, it also provides our customers with the flexibility to license services separately or together, and fits into any existing environment.”

“Frost & Sullivan has covered Versa since its early years and appreciates the company’s early recognition that the SD-WAN market was evolving to include security,” said Leandro Agion, Industry Director, Frost & Sullivan. “Consequently, Versa developed a robust SASE portfolio that leverages AI, showcasing Versa’s commitment to innovation. Versa is once again pioneering with the introduction of VersaONE, an innovative way of delivering converged SD-WAN, SSE, and SD-LAN products from a unique single-platform approach.”

Availability

VersaONE and its products are available today and can be licensed individually or together. Customers can deploy VersaONE in a shared, private, or sovereign infrastructure with a fully managed, co-managed, or self-managed model.