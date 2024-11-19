Tanium delivers autonomous controls that mitigate risk and maintain operational resiliency

Tanium unveiled new AI-powered autonomous innovations that transform how IT and Security teams execute change safely and reliably in their IT environments – at scale and in real-time.

Tanium Autonomous Endpoint Management (AEM) enhances and extends the Tanium platform with a set of autonomous capabilities across the industry’s most comprehensive real-time platform, which includes asset discovery and inventory, vulnerability management, endpoint management, incident response, and digital employee experience.

“Tanium AEM leverages real-time insights from millions of Tanium cloud-managedendpoints to recommend and automate changes on endpoints within a customer’s environment, giving IT and Security teams a safe, scalable and automated platform to deliver increasingly efficient operations and an improved security posture,” said Matt Quinn, CTO, Tanium. “Tanium AEM provides customers the confidence to take the right action at the right time, giving them the power of certainty based on real-time data at scale.”

With organizations already stretched too thin and budgets not keeping up with the demands of the business, it has become imperative for IT and security operations teams to enhance efficiency by automating the numerous time-consuming, often mundane and repetitive tasks they handle daily. Knowing what tasks to prioritize and automate is a challenge, however, and, without the benefit of real-time data, automation can become unreliable in highly dynamic environments, leading to operational issues, disruptions, security risks and a lack of confidence.

Tanium has developed three key foundational technologies to support Tanium AEM:

Tanium AEM measures and analyzes impact of changes across millions of endpoints in real-time to confidently predict the impact of change on similar endpoints via confidence scores. Automation and orchestration: Tanium Automate allows system-wide, endpoint-level automation playbooks for IT and security workflows to be created with low and no code experiences. Tanium Automate leverages the power of Tanium’s real-time data by continually evaluating the current state of the IT environment, radically improving the reliability and accuracy of playbook execution.

Tanium Automate allows system-wide, endpoint-level automation playbooks for IT and security workflows to be created with low and no code experiences. Tanium Automate leverages the power of Tanium’s real-time data by continually evaluating the current state of the IT environment, radically improving the reliability and accuracy of playbook execution. Deployment templates and rings: EnablesIT operations to phase deployments across endpoint groups to match the cadence of the business with the criticality of the change itself. Deployment rings support entry and exit criteria for change execution which makes deployments well-managed and repeatable, effectively lowering risk and cost.

Users will interact with Tanium AEM through three primary Autonomous Controls:

globally benchmarks and analyzes a customer’s dynamic IT environment in real-time to recommend the next best actions and changes for their endpoints. These recommendations are coupled with a confidence score that distills the probability of the action or change succeeding on targeted endpoints. Tanium Adaptive Actions leverages intelligent automation informed by Tanium Guide’s benchmarks and analysis to significantly reduce response and remediation times. Recommendations provided by Tanium Guide are linked to Tanium Adaptive Actions, an automation playbook, to implement the recommendations using deployment rings.

leverages intelligent automation informed by Tanium Guide’s benchmarks and analysis to significantly reduce response and remediation times. Recommendations provided by Tanium Guide are linked to Tanium Adaptive Actions, an automation playbook, to implement the recommendations using deployment rings. Tanium Action Oversight puts the user firmly in control of all aspects of the platform’s autonomous functions. It provides visibility, remediation and control at the right level of detail. Every system is tied into this centralized governance component. Tanium Action Oversight provides both real-time system reporting and visibility for understanding the current state of autonomous activity.

These new controls build on or enhance previously announced capabilities of Tanium AEM including:

Tanium Ask , an AI-powered natural language interface, queries data from millions of endpoints in seconds, eliminating the need to understand complex syntax and significantly reducing the time to action for even the most sophisticated query.

, an AI-powered natural language interface, queries data from millions of endpoints in seconds, eliminating the need to understand complex syntax and significantly reducing the time to action for even the most sophisticated query. Tanium Guardian, whichoperates as a special express lane for zero-day or time critical issues, combining real-time global endpoint analytics and human intelligence to provide Tanium operators with critical information through the Guardian notifications.

In addition to leveraging AI natively within its own platform to deliver many of the autonomous functions, Tanium fuels partner AI tools with real-time data. Tanium has seamless solutions with Microsoft and ServiceNow, powering these platforms and their AI capabilities with real-time data and broad actionability.

Tanium AEM delivers organizations numerous benefits including operational resilience, assured compliance, enhanced security posture, scaling IT and security and reduced IT support costs.