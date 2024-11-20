Cybersecurity jobs available right now: November 20, 2024

Application Security Engineer

ENOC | UAE | On-site

As an Application Security Engineer, you will establish and maintain DLP policies to prevent unauthorized access, transmission, or disclosure of sensitive data, focusing on both on-premises and cloud environments. Design, implement, and manage CASB solutions to control and monitor access to cloud applications and safeguard data across cloud services.

Application Security Engineer

Intellias | Poland | Remote

As an Application Security Engineer, you will prepare security requirements based on company policies and best industry security standards. Design, build and review security-related services and functions of cloud web applications and mobile services. Implement best security practices in Cloud Platforms (Azure). Validate vulnerabilities from SCA, SAST, IAST/DAST, and image scanning solutions, and coordinate remediation. Conduct product security threat and risk assessments for software products regularly (OWASP Threat Dragon or similar tool).

Application Security Team Lead

monday.com | Israel | On-site

As an Application Security Team Lead, you will drive prioritization, planning, and tracking of AppSec projects while providing regular progress updates to leadership. Expand the team by recruiting, onboarding, and developing top talent with a range of expertise and skills. Develop and oversee processes for identifying, reporting, and remediating security vulnerabilities within applications. Build, maintain, and enhance AppSec tools and integrations to support secure development.







Business Risk Manager (Third Party Risk)

Revolut | United Kingdom | Remote

As a Business Risk Manager (Third Party Risk), you will drive continuous evolution of all third-party risk management processes. Identify, assess, and mitigate third-party risks identified via risk and control testing during onboarding, ongoing monitoring, and off-boarding processes. Coordinate development and testing of third-party contingency arrangements. Define third-party risk management policies, procedures, and playbooks.

Cloud Network Security Engineer

Granicus | India | Hybrid

As a Cloud Network Security Engineer, you will implement network security controls for public Internet facing SaaS products. Build new detection capabilities based on research of new attack techniques. Maintain, tune, and sunset existing detection capabilities. Work closely with SOC Operations team to design and improve process flows. Work closely with Security Engineering to improve tooling and processes.

Cloud Security Lead

Pollard Digital Solutions | Canada | Remote

As a Cloud Security Lead, you will lead the development, implementation and management of cloud security policies, procedures and controls to protect our organizations data, systems and assets. Lead the implementation and operation of cloud security tools, technologies, and processes to ensure we meet our security requirements. Participate in incident response activities and provide guidance and support to remediate security incidents and breaches.

Cyber Security Engineer

IPS Corporation | USA | Remote

As a Cyber Security Engineer, you will develop, maintain, and implement proactive information security and data loss prevention procedures to enforce information security standards across the IPS Corporation application and infrastructure ecosystem. Monitor for the occurrence of security incidents and serve as primary contact for cybersecurity incident response, investigation, and remediation.

Cyber Security Engineer

Veson Nautical | United Kingdom | Hybrid

As a Cyber Security Engineer, you will monitor intrusion detection systems and be a member of Veson’s security incident response team. Proactively identify vulnerabilities in company’s applications, networks, and processes through ongoing penetration testing. Collaborate with internal IT, development, and operations teams to investigate security events, prepare for incident response, and remediate vulnerabilities.

Cybersecurity Incident Responder

Alpro | Malaysia | On-site

As a Cybersecurity Incident Responder, you will monitor and analyze security alerts and logs to promptly identify and respond to potential security incidents. Leverage advanced threat detection tools and techniques to proactively identify emerging risks. Develop and refine standard operating procedures (SOPs) for incident response and other critical processes.

Cybersecurity Threat Detection & Response Engineer

HP | USA | Hybrid

As a Cybersecurity Threat Detection & Response Engineer, you will resolve HP security issues related to security incidents and threats through independent analysis and/or research. Support incident escalation and assess probable damages, identify damage control and remediation, and assist in developing courses of action.

DFIR & Threat Hunting Researcher

CyberArk | Israel | On-site

As a DFIR & Threat Hunting Researcher, you will conduct digital forensics and threat-hunting activities across CyberArk’s global network, endpoints, and cloud environments. You will also research and develop new methods and tools to enhance the detection and response capabilities of the CyberArk Information Security team.

Director of Cyber Security

Everus | USA | Hybrid

As a Director of Cyber Security, you will develop, execute, and continuously refine a cybersecurity strategy that aligns with the organization’s business goals and risk tolerance. Ensure compliance with relevant cybersecurity regulations, standards, and frameworks. Identify, assess, and prioritize cybersecurity risks across the organization. Develop and implement risk mitigation strategies and plans.

Group Vice President Cyber Audit

DP World | UAE | On-site

As a Group Vice President Cyber Audit, you will lead complex IT and cybersecurity audits, assessments, penetration tests to evaluate effectiveness of security controls; manage external auditors and consultants as necessary.

Establish and maintain a Cybersecurity Assurance Programme that includes overall framework, Cyber Assurance strategy, annual assurance plan, procedures, standards, and controls to safeguard our digital infrastructure and sensitive information.

Information Security Compliance Manager

Sidetrade | France | Hybrid

As an Information Security Compliance Manager, you will assist with the development, implementation, and maintenance of information security policies, procedures, and processes in alignment with ISO 27001, SOC 1 and 2, and PCI DSS requirements. Manage and coordinate the remediation of identified gaps, issues, non-conformities or incidents related to information security compliance and audits. Engage in risk management processes, including risk identification, assessment, mitigation, and monitoring to ensure regulatory compliance and safeguard company assets.

L2 SOC Analyst

Neuron Solutions | Malaysia | On-site

As a L2 SOC Analyst, you will analyze security alerts, incidents, and anomalies from a variety of sources (network, endpoint, cloud, etc.), leveraging Azure Sentinel and other security platforms. Respond to security threats, providing detailed analysis, containment, and remediation actions. Perform advanced threat hunting to identify potential threats and vulnerabilities.

Lead Security Specialist

Avio Aero | Italy | On-site

As a Lead Security Specialist, you will implement security procedures and instructions, constantly verifying compliance with current legislation and conduct audits to review internal compliance and make recommendations for corrections as required. Participate in incident response activities, including creating and maintaining incident response plans, coordinating with internal and external stakeholders, and ensuring timely resolution of security incidents.

Network Penetration Tester

PFH Technology Group | Ireland | Hybrid

As a Network Penetration Tester, you will conduct in-depth exploitation of application vulnerabilities to improve code reviews, forensic analysis, threat assessment, and incident response strategies. Perform methodical testing of system configurations, pathways, and interconnectivity to identify weaknesses in security posture.

Network Security Engineer

OneSource Consulting | Belgium | Hybrid

As a Network Security Engineer, you will deploy and administer Cisco ASA, FortiGate, and Checkpoint firewalls. Proficient in policy configuration, VPN setup (IPSec, SSL), firewall rule optimization, DDoS mitigation, SSL/TLS encryption, and network segmentation. Implement NAC solutions to ensure secure, identity-based access, policy enforcement, and compliance management. Configure and manage WAF solutions (e.g., AWS WAF, F5 ASM, Cloudflare) to protect against common web application threats.

Senior CloudOps Network & Security Engineer

VelocityEHS | Ireland | Remote

As a Senior CloudOps Network & Security Engineer, you will design and implement scalable and resilient cloud network architectures across multiple cloud platforms (e.g., AWS, Azure) to support company’s business operations. Implement and manage network security controls, including firewalls, intrusion detection and prevention systems, VPNs, and access control mechanisms. Develop and enforce network security policies and procedures to protect against external threats and unauthorized access.

Senior Cyber Fraud specialist

Abbott | USA | On-site

As a Senior Cyber Fraud specialist, you will provide guidance on policies and procedures related to the prevention of cyber fraud. Provide guidance to technology, business, and operations teams on preventing cyber fraud. Perform cyber fraud threat modelling activities. Onboard e-commerce and customer support applications for cyber fraud monitoring. Utilize tools and data analysis to monitor, detect, and respond to cyber fraud.

Senior Cybersecurity Specialist

AVIO | Italy | Hybrid

As a Senior Cybersecurity Specialist, you will design and implement security solutions to protect IT systems and data. Ensure that the company complies with standards, best practices and internal policies related to IT security. Monitor and oversee network activity to identify and prevent cyberattacks.

Senior IAM Engineer

Solenis | India | On-site

As a Senior IAM Engineer, you will administer Microsoft Identity Manager (MIM), Azure AD, Active Directory. Manage and secure identities and access in the cloud and hybrid environments using IAM security features. Enhance monitoring and security of Azure Active Directory (AAD). Administer Microsoft Azure Multi-Factor Authentication.

Senior Security Engineer – SecOps

Robinhood | Canada | On-site

As a Senior Security Engineer – SecOps, you will build and maintain automation workflows to improve the efficiency, speed, and accuracy of our security operations, focusing on reducing manual work and enhancing incident response times. Work with SOAR and case management platforms to streamline alert triage, incident handling, and reporting processes, driving efficiency across the team.

Senior Security Engineer, Software Supply Chain Security

Amazon | USA | On-site

As a Senior Security Engineer, Software Supply Chain Security, you will identify security issues and risks, and developing mitigation plans. Through security risk assessments, identify repeatable work streams and influence automation of such streams to reduce cycle times and drive efficiency. Participate in the design discussions and development of user stories for automation.