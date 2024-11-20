Safeguarding the DNS through registries

The integrity of our online ecosystem heavily relies on domain registries, which serve as the foundation for secure and trusted digital experiences. However, threats like Domain Name System (DNS) abuse– manifesting as phishing, malware, and botnets – jeopardize this security. Such abuses harm individuals and undermine the overall trust in the internet.

In this Help Net Security video, Ram Mohan, Chief Strategy Officer at Identity Digital, discusses the role registries play in safeguarding the DNS and the collaborative efforts needed across sectors to combat these threats.