The CWE list of the 25 most dangerous software weaknesses demonstrates the currently most common and impactful software flaws. Identifying the root causes of these vulnerabilities provides insights to shape investments, policies, and practices that proactively prevent their occurrence.

The CWE top 25 most dangerous software weaknesses list was calculated by analyzing public vulnerability information in Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVE) Records for CWE root cause mappings.

This year’s dataset included 31,770 CVE Records for vulnerabilities published between June 1, 2023 and June 1, 2024. Data was initially pulled on July 30, 2024, to share with CNA community partners for review. Data was pulled again on November 4, 2024, to ensure the most up-to-date CVE Records information was used in the top 25 list calculations. For more in-depth details about the methodology, go here.

CWE Top 25 for 2024