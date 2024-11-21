Deep Instinct delivers malware and ransomware prevention for cloud data stored in S3 buckets

Deep Instinct launched Deep Instinct DSX for Cloud Amazon S3. As organizations increasingly rely on the cloud to power their digital transformation, businesses are generating and storing record amounts of data in the cloud.

Cybercriminals know this and are leveraging generative AI to create sophisticated malware that evades existing security tools and takes advantage of the “assume breach” mindset.

DSX for Cloud enables businesses to protect sensitive data across cloud storage environments by preventing and explaining unknown threats – something no other vendor on the market today can achieve. Now available in the AWS Marketplace, DSX for Cloud – Amazon S3 extends DSX for Cloud’s threat prevention capabilities to data stored within Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3) buckets, allowing organizations to securely run business applications on Amazon S3 workloads without the constant threat of malware and ransomware impacting their data.

“Businesses should not have to sacrifice data security for business continuity. We built DSX for Cloud – Amazon S3 to rapidly detect malware before it impacts production environments,” said Yariv Fishman, CPO at Deep Instinct. “Now, cloud security and business application teams can uphold the highest security standards in their enterprise S3 environments to confidently collaborate, innovate, and grow their business, without worrying about the next threat.”

Powered by deep learning, the most advanced form of AI, DSX for Cloud – Amazon S3 is the only zero-day data security solution that enables real-time prevention of unknown threats in S3 buckets, including threats that others cannot find.

DSX for Cloud – Amazon S3 scans files in <20 milliseconds, detecting malware payloads with >99% accuracy and a false positive rate of <0.1%, allowing organizations to reduce operational costs by up to 50%. Organizations can gain further insight into threats when DSX for Cloud – Amazon S3 is paired with DIANNA, the DSX Companion, for generative AI-powered threat explainability.

Additional features and benefits of DSX for Cloud – Amazon S3 include the following: