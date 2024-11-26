Practical strategies to build an inclusive culture in cybersecurity

In this Help Net Security interview, Alona Geckler, Chief of Staff, SVP of Business Operations at Acronis, shares her insights on the diversity environment in the cybersecurity and IT industries. She discusses the progress made over the past two decades, initiatives to foster inclusivity, and the remaining challenges.

Geckler addresses unconscious bias and barriers to career advancement, offering practical strategies for organizations to foster more inclusive environments.

How has the industry evolved in terms of diversity since you started?

Awareness and advocacy

The evolution of diversity in the cybersecurity and IT industries over the past two decades has been notable, though there’s still work to do. When I first entered the field, diversity wasn’t a common topic of conversation. The industry was largely male dominated, with few initiatives to actively increase representation among women and minorities. Today, we’re in a much different place — there’s widespread awareness and understanding of the importance of diversity, and it’s now a central focus of many companies’ strategies and industry events.

At Acronis, we’ve embraced this shift. Each year, we expand our initiatives to foster inclusivity. For instance, our Women in Tech (WiT) programs and panels at industry events, our mentorship programs, and conduction our own research, such as Fear of Missing Out survey, for example, all reflect our commitment to celebrating and increasing diversity. According to our latest FOMO survey results, issues like equitable pay, career development, and mentorship are top priorities for women in tech. These insights have driven us to develop programs that address these needs directly, empowering the next generation of women in the industry.

Encouragement programs

We’ve seen a clear transformation in the availability and quality of programs designed to support underrepresented groups in tech. Years ago, structured opportunities for women and minorities were limited sand uncoordinated, but today there are numerous initiatives, including mentorship programs, scholarships, and coding boot camps, that specifically support these groups.

At Acronis, we’ve embraced this evolution with yearly mentorship programs, Women in Tech (WiT) Chapters across different regions, and initiatives like our WiT Cyberbreakfasts, which we’ve launched in Switzerland, Brazil, Singapore, Serbia, and Israel, with plans to expand into other countries. These Cyberbreakfasts unite our partners, industry leaders, and Acronis representatives to discuss crucial topics around diversity and inclusion. By involving our partner community in WiT Panels and discussions, we’re building a network that advances diversity and drives progress in the industry. Through these efforts, Acronis is committed to creating a more inclusive tech environment that actively supports and empowers underrepresented voices across the globe.

Representation

Representation has improved as well, though there’s still a long way to go to achieve true parity. Women and minorities are slowly but steadily gaining more visibility in technical roles and leadership. At Acronis, for instance, women now make up around 28% of our leadership — a 4% increase in recent years. These numbers show progress but also remind us that achieving full inclusivity requires ongoing commitment.

Corporate culture

Finally, corporate culture has become more inclusive, with many organizations now prioritizing diversity policies and inclusive work environments. At Acronis, we offer virtual and in-person meetups, workshops, and mentorship programs like #CyberWomen, which supports emerging female leaders across our global locations. With initiatives like these, we’re actively shaping a culture that values and elevates diverse perspectives.

Despite meaningful progress, the cybersecurity and IT industries continue to face significant challenges in creating truly inclusive environments. Unconscious bias remains a pervasive issue, often influencing hiring, evaluation, and promotion processes, which can disadvantage women and other underrepresented groups. Retention is another ongoing challenge, as many organizations struggle to cultivate workplace cultures that are welcoming and supportive enough to retain diverse talent long-term. Barriers to entry and advancement persist, highlighting the need for continuous improvement and active intervention.

While the industry has made strides in recognizing the importance of diversity, achieving full representation and inclusivity requires sustained commitment and effort. The current focus on diversity is encouraging, but only through consistent attention and action will the industry overcome these longstanding challenges and ensure a more equitable future.

Are there specific barriers to advancement for women in cybersecurity, and what steps can companies take to address these?

Certainly. One of the biggest challenges is unconscious bias, where stereotypes and assumptions about gender roles and technical abilities impact hiring and promotion decisions. Even today, women face limitations in accessing mentors and sponsors who can guide their career growth. Many networks in our industry remain predominantly male, which can restrict women’s ability to form the connections necessary for career advancement.

Work-life balance is another significant issue, particularly in cultures where traditional gender roles are still prevalent. Women often face greater expectations regarding balancing work and family, which can impact their career trajectory, especially in environments that lack flexible work arrangements. Additionally, companies may have cultural and organizational barriers that unintentionally discourage female employees, resulting in higher attrition rates.

What practical strategies can organizations use to build a more inclusive culture for women in cybersecurity?

Building an inclusive culture requires an active approach. Mentorship and sponsorship programs are invaluable in providing women with guidance and support, and it’s equally important to encourage senior leaders to advocate for women’s career advancement. Establishing supportive Employee Resource Groups, such as Acronis’ Voices of Employees, as an example, — a working group where representatives from various departments launch initiatives to help employees unite, connect, and build stronger networks — can create a valuable space for dialogue and peer support.

Flexible work arrangements, when possible, help to accommodate diverse needs and allow employees to balance their professional and personal lives. Career development programs are also vital; leadership training and development workshops tailored to women enable them to build their skills and prepare for advancement. Celebrating diversity through events, recognition programs, and storytelling that highlights women’s contributions helps promote an inclusive culture. Lastly, fostering transparent communication and seeking regular feedback through surveys or forums can give organizations insight into the needs and concerns of women employees, enabling meaningful change.

What advice would you give to young women or career-switchers considering a career in cybersecurity?

I would tell them to invest in learning and stay open to continuous growth. The field is evolving rapidly, so a commitment to learning is crucial. Networking and community engagement can provide invaluable support and opportunities for growth. I also encourage them to step up, take on new challenges, and look for opportunities within their companies to push their careers forward. Progress often comes from taking that first step into new territory.

Are there emerging trends or areas in cybersecurity where you see the potential for more inclusive opportunities?

Absolutely. Cybersecurity is becoming more interdisciplinary, intersecting with fields like law, psychology, and business. This shift opens doors for individuals with diverse backgrounds to bring their unique perspectives and expertise into the industry. Additionally, the increasing demand for soft skills, such as communication and critical thinking, provides opportunities for those who may not have a traditional technical background.

Remote work has also expanded the global talent pool, allowing organizations to hire from a more diverse set of candidates. Privacy and ethics are gaining prominence, creating roles for professionals with backgrounds in law or public policy. Cybersecurity education is another growing area, with a need for professionals in training, community outreach, and user education. Finally, automation and AI are changing skill requirements, opening roles for those skilled in data science, analytics, and machine learning.

The industry is evolving, and it’s encouraging to see how these trends are creating more pathways for a diverse range of individuals to enter and succeed in cybersecurity.