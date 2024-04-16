31% of women in tech consider switching roles over the next year

31% of women in tech are considering leaving their organization over the next 12 months due foremost to poor management, followed by a lack of training and a desire for better compensation, according to Skillsoft.

The survey yielded more than 500 complete responses from women who work in the tech industry, at tech organizations or companies, and in tech roles.

“85% of our survey respondents say there’s a gender disparity within their team and 38% are dissatisfied with their growth potential. We’re at a tipping point where the risk of attrition threatens to significantly widen an already prominent gender gap in the tech industry,” said Orla Daly, CIO, Skillsoft. “While there are more opportunities for women than ever before, leaders must provide intentional support and foster the development of critical skills so that they can thrive, lead, and push the business forward.”

Women in tech lack training in advancing technologies

Skillsoft’s survey found a top barrier facing women pursuing careers in tech is a lack of training, particularly surrounding advancing technologies like generative AI. When asked which tech-related topic they are most interested in learning about, the most significant portion of respondents said AI (41%).

Despite this desire, 60% said they are not yet using AI at work, and of those who are, 63% haven’t received adequate training and resources to integrate the technology into their work.

“The involvement and empowerment of women in AI is essential to ensuring the technology is designed and implemented in ways that are equitable and inclusive,” continued Daly. “Diversity fosters innovation, and therefore advancing women’s skills in AI can lead to the development of more creative and equitable solutions to business problems.”

Following AI, women in tech are most interested in developing skills in leadership and management (37%) and project management (23%). Respondents say the three skills most important for today’s tech leaders are team communication, emotional intelligence, and active listening.

The top pieces of advice for women pursuing tech-related careers include investing in education, finding mentors, and building power skills.

Prioritizing job satisfaction and benefits

Only 27% of women in tech report being extremely satisfied with their jobs, and 37% are considering switching roles in the next year. Following growth potential, respondents expressed the greatest dissatisfaction with managerial support (29%), current pay (28%), and diversity, equity, and inclusion (25%).

The three most valued organizational benefits are flexible working hours, paid time off (PTO), and professional development and training opportunities. With regards to training, women in tech are primarily seeking hands-on practice (43%) and delivery format flexibility (40%), such as instructor-led training.

36% of women in tech say they have improved skills in a tech-related area by earning certifications. Half of respondents say they feel more confident when they have certifications, while a third feel they earn more trust and credibility among colleagues.

The top three certifications women in tech hold are “Project Management,” “Agile and Scrum,” and “ITIL, IT Service Management.”