Cybersecurity jobs available right now: November 26, 2024

Application Security Engineer

Agoda | UAE | Hybrid – View job details

As an Application Security Engineer, you will develop and design application-level security controls and standards. Perform application security design reviews against new products and services. Track and prioritize all security issues. Build internal security tools that help fix security problems at scale. Perform code review and drive remediation of discovered issues. Enable automated security testing at scale to measure vulnerability, and report on risk across all microservice, web and mobile platforms.

Application Security DevOps engineer

Twixor | India | On-site – View job details

As an Application Security DevOps engineer, you will implement and oversee application security measures to protect company’S software and infrastructure. Conduct regular security assessments and vulnerability testing. Develop and maintain secure coding practices and standards. Collaborate with development and operations teams to identify and address security concerns. Design, implement, and maintain secure CI/CD pipelines. Perform threat modeling and risk assessments.

Cloud Security Architect

Moveo Group | Israel | On-site – View job details

As a Cloud Security Architect, you will design secure architectures for cloud infrastructure adhering to best practices and business goals to achieve scalable, resilient and secure solutions. Conduct comprehensive risk assessments and threat analysis, identifying vulnerabilities and suggesting security improvements tailored to the organization’s profile, infrastructure and data.







I have read and agree to the terms & conditions Leave this field empty if you're human:

Cybersecurity & AI Specialist

Vancouver School Board | Canada | On-site – View job details

As a Cybersecurity & AI Specialist, you will develop AI systems with built-in privacy controls and security measures. Plan, implement, maintain and monitor IT security controls for all digital assets and processes (network, endpoint, server, application, etc). Establish standards and procedures and write documentation. Address privacy concerns and ensure compliance in technology security solutions.

Cybersecurity Engineer (RMF/ATO)

Schubring Global Solutions | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Cybersecurity Engineer (RMF/ATO), you will conduct cybersecurity hardening activities (system patching, updating (applications, OSs, firmware, antivirus, etc.), applying Secure Technical Implementation Guides (STIGs) and Security Requirements Guides (SRGs), and any other secure configuration requirements. Apply all applicable Defense Information System Agency (DISA) STIGs and SRGs to all system components. This includes all OS, Firmware, Group Policy, Domain, Network, and Application-Specific STIGs/SRGs. Use the automated Security Content Automation Protocol (SCAP) tool to evaluate STIG/SRG compliance.

Cybersecurity Incident Response Engineer

GEICO | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Cybersecurity Incident Response Engineer, you will identify, detect, respond, and mitigate sophisticated threats to GEICO. Perform incident response functions, review/Comprehend log data and apply use case scenarios in effort to further develop threat detection and incident response capabilities. Analyze events that occur within their environments for the purposes of mitigating threats.

Cyber Security Engineer

SolarEdge Technologies | Israel | On-site – View job details

As a Cyber Security Engineer, you will identify security flaws and vulnerabilities in the systems and networks of a company, ensuring the integrity of information security controls. You will define, operate, and analyze WEB/Infra penetration tests using automated tools, and lead the implementation of cybersecurity systems within the organization. Additionally, you will identify and evaluate potential security gaps and threats.

DevSecOps Engineer

XM | Germany | On-site – View job details

As a DevSecOps Engineer, you will conduct assessments and make recommendations to ensure that appropriate controls are in place. Participate in efforts that shape the company’s security policies, procedures, and standards for use in all DevSecOps phases. Investigate and implement security best practices for containers, container images, and Kubernetes (AWS EKS) in all phases.

Head of Information Security and IT

Kandji | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Head of Information Security and IT, you will develop a comprehensive framework for security, IT and compliance metrics that aligns with organizational goals and regulatory requirements and presents them to the ELT team of a predefined cadence. Develop and maintain a comprehensive incident response plan, including forensic investigations, reporting, and recovery efforts.

Identity & Access Management Architect

University of Richmond | USA | Hybrid – View job details

As an Identity & Access Management Architect, you will design, deploy, and manage identity and access management (IAM) solutions. Integrate IAM with enterprise systems including but not limited to single sign-on (SSO), multi-factor authentication (MFA), and directory services (LDAP). Monitor IAM systems for performance, availability, and security vulnerabilities, and implement remediation measures as needed.

Industrial Security Officer

Helsing | Germany | On-site – View job details

As an Industrial Security Officer, you will lead the design, deployment, and operation of advanced security systems, including intruder alerts, CCTV, and access control systems, in compliance with German national and NATO security standards for one of our sites. Assess and ensure the design and operation of security measures and controls, including cyber and personnel security, aligned with ISO 27001, BSI-IT-Grundschutz and NATO PSIs.

Information Security Engineer – Security Operations Centre

IFS | Sri Lanka | Hybrid – View job details

As an Information Security Engineer – Security Operations Centre, you will be responsible for the information security of all information systems across the global IFS organisation. The Security engineer supports the Security Operations Centre (SOC) by developing, maintaining, and executing the SOC internal processes in accordance with the Incident Response Playbooks and overall IFS Information Security Strategy across the global IFS IT infrastructure.

Red Team Leader

McAfee | Ireland | Remote – View job details

As a Red Team Leader, you will manage the development, deployment and execution of controls and defenses to ensure the security and risk mitigation of company infrastructure technology, information systems and digital payment systems. Establish and implement operational policies and appropriate standards and criteria for hardware, software, email and web firewall, access verification and encryption requirements. Monitor systems for cybersecurity vulnerabilities, threats and events, oversee incident response planning, and lead vulnerability audits and forensic investigations.

Security Engineer

Telit Cinterion | Italy | Hybrid – View job details

As a Security Engineer, you will identify security issues and risks, and build mitigation plans. Develop and interpret security standards and guidance. Improve support for developers by working directly with them to understand security requirements. Share technical security information and new cyber risk for Telit products inside the organization.

Senior Cloud Security Engineer

Arduino | Italy | Remote – View job details

As a Senior Cloud Security Engineer, you will design, implement, and manage security solutions for AWS environment through IaC technologies. Implement and manage standard AWS security tools including but not limited to AWS Security Hub, AWS GuardDuty, Inspector, CloudTrail, WAF, KMS, Config, IAM Access Analyzer. Build secure CI/CD pipelines adopting DevSecOps principles for our applications (Harness Drone, Jenkins, GitHub Actions).

Senior Information Security Engineer

RIPE NCC | Netherlands | Hybrid – View job details

As a Senior Information Security Engineer, you will implement and mature cloud security controls, particularly in AWS and GCP environments. Develop and manage information security infrastructure, including network intrusion detection systems (NIDS), security information and event management (SIEM), and endpoint detection and response (EDR). Participate in security incident processes to investigate and respond to security incidents.

Senior Offensive Security Engineer (Cloud Security)

Praetorian | Canada | Remote – View job details

As a Senior Offensive Security Engineer (Cloud Security), you will provide technical execution on challenging offensive security projects focused on Cloud Security for customers. Identify nuanced vulnerabilities in cloud environments. Develop custom methodologies, payloads, exploits, and tools to ensure project success. Develop documentation for novel mitigation strategies to emerging or undocumented security risks identified in client environments.

Senior Security Engineer – SOAR

Cyderes | United Kingdom | Remote – View job details

As a Senior Security Engineer – SOAR, you will lead the design, development, and engineer new content (playbooks) for our client’s Soar and SIEM platforms to meet organizations strategic objectives and goals. Conduct playbook reviews and SOAR/SIEM design reviews with our clients and internal stakeholders as necessary to ensure that stakeholders are mentored on design and development practices.

Senior Security Specialist

Deriv | UAE | On-site – View job details

As a Senior Security Specialist, you will lead the charge in vulnerability management, penetration testing & advanced red teaming. Conduct thorough penetration tests and red team operations to uncover weaknesses and provide actionable insights. Evaluate and validate the effectiveness of company’s security controls, ensuring they meet the highest standards and can withstand sophisticated threats.

Senior Threat Detection and Validation Engineer

dunnhumby | United Kingdom | Hybrid – View job details

As a Senior Threat Detection and Validation Engineer, you will conduct periodic validation testing to validate the effectiveness or identify security gaps and vulnerabilities in the organization’s security controls. Analyse the results of testing and simulation exercises to identify gaps, trends and patterns, provide recommendations for improvement and follow them through to completion.

SOC/SIRT Engineer

Datavant | USA | Remote – View job details

As a SOC/SIRT Engineer, you will design, mature, and implement advanced playbooks for triage, investigation, and response to cyber threats, with a focus on continuous improvement and automation. Communicate complex security incidents and recommendations to customers and stakeholders, translating technical details into actionable intelligence.

Senior Security Engineer – Detection and Response

Rippling | Ireland | On-site – View job details

As a Senior Security Engineer – Detection and Response, you will develop and run tools to gather security telemetry data from cloud production systems. Automate workflows and improve identification and response time for security events. Build and optimize detection rules. Respond to security events, triage, perform investigations, incident analysis, and communicate clearly and efficiently to stakeholders.