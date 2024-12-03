Cybersecurity jobs available right now: December 3, 2024

Application Security Engineer

TE Connectivity | USA | Remote – View job details

As an Application Security Engineer, you will design, develop, and implement a robust Application Security program. Create and maintain application security policies, standards, and procedures. Participate in the incident response process, focusing on application-related security incidents. Investigate and analyze security breaches and provide actionable recommendations to prevent recurrence.

Cryptography engineer

Leonar | France | On-site – View job details

As a Cryptography engineer, you will you will design and implement advanced encryption and hashing algorithms, including homomorphic encryption techniques, to secure data in innovative ways. Additionally, you will develop rigorous tests and benchmarks to validate the efficiency and security of your cryptographic solutions.

Cyber Analyst, Digital Forensics Incident Response

At-Bay | USA | Remote – View job details

As a Cyber Analyst, Digital Forensics Incident Response, you will investigate cyber incidents, analyze evidence, and assist in recovery efforts, including threat actor negotiations. You’ll provide detailed reports, mitigation strategies, and training to enhance clients’ cybersecurity.







I have read and agree to the terms & conditions Leave this field empty if you're human:

Cyber Defense Specialist

MSC Cruises | Italy | On-site – View job details

As a Cyber Defense Specialist, you will operate and optimize security tooling/products, including security email gateway, firewall, IDS/IPS, web security gateway, emergency detect and response, logging and auditing, event and incident management, privileged access management and authentication. Update documentation and maintain security controls and tools as needed. Support the implementation of new security controls and software.

Cyber Security Engineer

Precursor Security | United Kingdom | Hybrid – View job details

As a Cyber Security Engineer, you will you will optimize SIEM systems, design automation workflows, and streamline SOC operations using tools like REST APIs, Azure Logic Apps, and scripting languages. You’ll build scalable cloud infrastructure and automate deployments while enhancing internal security.

Data Security Engineer – Cryptography

Vattenfall | Germany | Hybrid – View job details

As a Data Security Engineer – Cryptography, you will define and implement encryption and key management processes to ensure the security of data in transit and at rest. Develop and maintain cryptographic key management policies and procedures.

Identity Security Specialist

MAIRE | Italy | Hybrid – View job details

As an Identity Security Specialist, you will oversee user provisioning and deprovisioning, manage account access, and ensure compliance with identity lifecycle requirements. Administer privileged accounts and ensure robust permissions management. Develop and maintain access and identity management reports. Ensure GDPR compliance across all processes.

IT & Cybersecurity Manager

Hyundai America Technical Center | USA | Hybrid – View job details

As an IT & Cybersecurity Manager, you will maintain and optimize IT infrastructure and cybersecurity systems, develop and implement security policies and procedures, conduct vulnerability assessments and enhance security measures. Coordinate and manage responses to cybersecurity incidents.

Manager, Threat Detection & Penetration Testing

Stripe | USA | Remote – View job details

As a Manager, Threat Detection & Penetration Testing, you will lead, mentor, and support a team of threat analysts and penetration testers in detecting, analyzing, and mitigating security threats. Develop and refine KPIs and metrics to measure the effectiveness of threat detection and penetration testing activities, ensuring clear, consistent reporting to internal stakeholders.

Network Security Engineer

OMERS | Canada | Hybrid – View job details

As a Network Security Engineer, you will install, configure, and maintain Palo Alto firewalls. Perform regular updates, patches, and upgrades to ensure the firewalls are up to date with the latest security features and fixes. Develop and maintain incident response plans and playbooks.

Offensive Security Engineer

Cyberbit | Israel | On-site – View job details

As an Offensive Security Engineer, you will design, build, and implement red team labs, vulnerable websites, CTF challenges, and exercises tailored for varying skill levels, covering offensive security concepts, AWS-based infrastructure, and Docker deployments. Create realistic challenges across domains such as network exploitation, application security, penetration testing, and vulnerabilities, leveraging cloud and on-prem environments.

Penetration Tester

Cyberr | Canada | Remote – View job details

As a Penetration Tester, you will conduct comprehensive penetration tests across various systems, including networks, web applications, and infrastructure, to identify potential vulnerabilities. You will simulate attacks to determine the impact of these weaknesses and develop detailed reports on your findings.

Principal Cybersecurity Architect

Schneider Electric | France | On-site – View job details

As a Principal Cybersecurity Architect, you will identify, assess, and mitigate cybersecurity risks across all product lines, implementing proactive measures to safeguard against potential threats. Design and implement comprehensive cybersecurity architecture across embedded, cloud, and system-level environments for the subsidiary’s products and solutions – including supply chain processes.

Senior Application Security Engineer

Paul Hastings | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Senior Application Security Engineer, you will perform security architecture and design reviews of applications and services. Integrate security tasks and activities into system development methodologies (e.g. planning, design, implementation, operations, maintenance, and disposal). Perform validation of security controls to ensure consistency with industry standard methodologies.

Senior Cyber Security Engineer

IRONSCALES | Israel | On-site – View job details

As a Senior Cyber Security Engineer, you will collaborate with development and DevOps teams to integrate security into every aspect of company’S SaaS platform and infrastructure. Conduct security reviews of codebases, particularly in Python, to identify vulnerabilities and recommend improvements. Lead security incident response efforts, ensuring timely investigation and resolution of security breaches.

Senior Offensive Security Engineer

HubSpot | Ireland | Remote – View job details

As a Senior Offensive Security Engineer, you will continuously measure HubSpot’s application security defences, highlighting areas of strength and weakness. Provide security-focused recommendations based on threat intelligence and vulnerability assessments.

Senior Penetration Tester

Secureworks | United Kingdom | Remote – View job details

As a Senior Penetration Tester, you will conduct application security assessments (web, mobile, API, etc.) using off-the-shelf or internally developed exploitation tools to execute manual testing for advanced attacks. Produce and deliver vulnerability and exploit information to clients in the form of a professional security assessment report.

Senior Security Engineer – Detection and Response

Rippling | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Senior Security Engineer – Detection and Response, you will develop and run tools to gather security telemetry data from cloud production systems. Automate workflows and improve identification and response time for security events. Build and optimize detection rules. Respond to security events, triage, perform investigations, incident analysis, and communicate clearly and efficiently to stakeholders.

SIEM Engineer

Qualys | India | On-site – View job details

As a SIEM Engineer, you will evaluate and improve the performance and efficacy of the SIEM by tuning existing rules and integrating new data sources. Participate in regular incident postmortem exercises, with a focus on deficiencies requiring additional attention. Design automated workflows, develop automated security response playbooks and integrate security technologies with SOAR platforms.

Specialist Cyber Security

Evonik | Germany | Hybrid – View job details

As a Specialist Cyber Security, you will be involved into conducting penetration tests and security assessments of windows-based networks and systems. You will be responsible to use tools and techniques to exploit vulnerabilities and bypass security controls and identify and assess vulnerabilities and evaluate the criticality of discovered vulnerabilities and possible countermeasures.

Specialist – Data Protection

Core42 | UAE | On-site – View job details

As a Specialist – Data Protection, you will develop and execute data protection policies and procedures. Monitor and assess data protection compliance across Core42 and its BUs. Conduct regular data protection impact assessments (DPIAs) and audits. Identify and mitigate data protection risks through proactive measures.