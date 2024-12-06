New infosec products of the week: December 6, 2024

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from Datadog, Fortinet, Radiant Logic, Sweet Security, Tenable, and Veza.

FortiAppSec Cloud simplifies web application security management

With FortiAppSec Cloud, customers have deep visibility and control over web applications within their complex, multi-cloud environments. They can configure and manage security features and performance tools via an easy-to-use console, streamlining business operations while ensuring the protection of their network.

Tenable Patch Management prevents problematic updates

Tenable Patch Management mobilizes teams to take action against vulnerabilities with full control to determine when, how and where a patch is deployed. Organizations can autonomously patch with confidence, with customizable controls and automatic patch testing that blocks problematic updates from going out.

Datadog Cloud SIEM accelerates security investigations

Datadog announced its modern approach to Cloud SIEM, which doesn’t require dedicated staff or specialized teams to activate the solution. This approach makes it easy for teams to onboard, de-risk migrations and democratize security practices while disrupting traditional models, which can be costly and resource intensive.

Radiant Logic provides continuous identity hygiene assessments via real-time streaming data

With the debut of Identity Observability from Radiant Logic, organizations can now have a clearer picture of all identity data available in real time, quickly measure identity hygiene, and remediate risk with the help of Radiant Logic AI Data Assistant (AIDA).

Sweet Security helps organizations protect their cloud environments

Sweet’s platform integrates the capabilities of Application Detection and Response (ADR), Cloud Detection and Response (CDR), and Cloud Workload Protection Platform (CWPP) into one comprehensive solution. This approach delivers detection and response capabilities, unifying insights from every layer of the cloud stack.

Veza Access Requests reduces the risk of identity-based threats

When a manager or employee requests access, Veza’s platform identifies the least privileged most secure role, obtains approval if needed, and provisions the access in the target system or application. Veza Access Requests works on the power of Veza’s Role Engineering capabilities to ensure that users requesting access are provisioned according to the principle of least privilege from day one.