Cybersecurity jobs available right now: December 10, 2024

Cloud Security Engineer

Sendbird | USA | Hybrid – View job details

As a Cloud Security Engineer, you will work with engineering teams to build secure infrastructure at scale, secure multi-account and multi-cloud infrastructure for Sendbird, own CSPM and cloud security tooling while building automations, embed security tools into the CI/CD system for IaC scanning, identify security gaps and develop solutions, and research and identify new attacks targeting Sendbird’s products.

Cyber Security Architect

ORBCOMM | Ireland | Hybrid – View job details

As a Cyber Security Architect, you will lead security risk assessments and vulnerability analyses for SaaS platforms, IoT devices and associated software and firmware. Design and implement security controls and countermeasures to protect IoT products from threats.







Cyber Threat Specialist, Threat hunting

AXA XL | United Kingdom | Hybrid – View job details

As a Cyber Threat Specialist, Threat hunting, you will prevent, detect and respond to Threat Intelligence to reduce cyber risk at AXA XL. Apply knowledge of current and past malware methods, attack methodologies, and TTPs to discover anomalies and trends within data. Lead investigations using multiple data/intelligence sources and tools to track down and detect cyber threat actors and activity that may have breached company’s defenses.

Data Protection Specialist

Saxo Bank | India | On-site – View job details

As a Data Protection Specialist, you will develop and maintain data protection procedures and standards to align with regulatory requirements and security strategies. Continuously monitor and assess data protection risks and data protection metrics. Conduct RoPA assessments and ensure timely delivery of identified deviations.

Deputy CISO

The Greenbrier Companies | USA | Remote – View job details

As a Deputy CISO, you will lead annual NIST CSF maturity assessments and drive continuous improvement initiatives. Develop and maintain security policies, standards, and procedures. Lead incident response activities, including investigation, containment, eradication, and recovery.

DevOps Security Engineer with DLP

Sensation Business Consulting | Canada | On-site – View job details

As a DevOps Security Engineer with DLP, you will automate on-prem infrastructure processes to implement and enhance DLP controls, improve DevOps practices within the squad by leveraging Infrastructure as Code, test automation, and CI/CD, and manage a global DLP security infrastructure while working with various security products such as Symantec DLP, Splunk, Microsoft Information Protection, and Netskope.

Embedded Security Engineer

Skild AI | USA | On-site – View job details

As an Embedded Security Engineer, you will be responsible for conducting comprehensive threat modeling and security assessments, as well as supporting our engineering teams in adhering to established security standards and requirements.

Head of Cyber Security Architecture

Autoliv | Sweden | On-site – View job details

As a Head of Cyber Security Architecture, you will develop and implement the overall cyber security architecture strategy. Develop and actively drive the implementation of cyber security architecture and capabilities, through continues improvements, projects as well as through large business transformation programs. Align security initiatives with business goals and regulatory requirements.

Information Security Manager

Validaide | Netherlands | Hybrid – View job details

As an Information Security Manager, you will oversee and directly manage the maintenance and optimization of IT infrastructure, including networks, servers, and software applications. Develop and implement security policies and protocols, performing hands-on tasks to protect company data and systems from cyber threats.

InfoSec Program Manager

LevelTen Energy | USA | Hybrid – View job details

As an InfoSec Program Manager, you will develop, maintain, and enhance the organization’s security program. Identify, assess, and mitigate security risks across the technology stack. Lead incident response efforts, including investigation, containment, and recovery.

Intern – Penetration Testing / Ethical Hacking

Nelnet | USA | Remote – View job details

As an Intern – Penetration Testing / Ethical Hacking, you will help conduct vulnerability scans and penetration testing using industry tools. Assist in web app testing aligned with OWASP (Open Web Application Security Project) standards. With guidance, learn to simulate real-world attacks to assess system security.

IT Security Engineer

Alpitronic | Italy | On-site – View job details

As an IT Security Engineer, you will perform risk assessment analysis, by identifying vulnerabilities that could be exploited by malicious attackers, to proactively anticipate and prevent cyber-attacks. Develop security protocols, standards and policies, as well as disaster recovery plans and conducting security audits.

OT Information Security Specialist

Southern Water | United Kingdom | Hybrid – View job details

As an OT Information Security Specialist, you will be responsible for documenting and updating, as appropriate the information security policy, standards and processes ensuring these are communicated and actively considered during solution and service design. Monitoring, auditing and reporting on compliance to IT security standards: highlighting compliance breaches or potential risks.

Principal Cloud Threat Intelligence Researcher (Cortex)

Palo Alto Networks | Israel | On-site – View job details

As a Principal Cloud Threat Intelligence Researcher (Cortex), you will hunt and track cloud threat actors as they perform their operations. Add insight into cloud threat actors and enrich indicators from cloud environments. Build Cortex detection coverages for cloud vulnerabilities, exploits, and malware.

(Senior) Data Privacy Specialist

Teoresi Group | Germany | On-site – View job details

As a (Senior) Data Privacy Specialist, you will conduct risk assessments, define and track implementation of requirements for technical data privacy compliance for Global Connected Car Systems on vehicle level and cloud environment with focus EU/UK, EMEA, APAC, USA (Privacy by Design).

Senior Network Security Architect

Akkodis | Canada | Hybrid – View job details

As a Senior Network Security Architect, you will lead the design and implementation of network security architectures, ensuring they meet regulatory standards and strategic objectives. Develop network segmentation strategies to align with PCI DSS and other industry regulations, minimizing risk and enhancing security.

Senior Penetration Tester

Integrity360 | Ireland | Hybrid – View job details

As a Senior Penetration Tester, you will perform in-depth penetration tests across applications, infrastructure, cloud and mobile platforms. Execute zero-knowledge black-box, grey-box and white-box penetration tests of specific areas within the enterprise. Perform tests and assessments in the cloud, including but not limited to AWS, Azure, GCP, etc.

Specialist, Network Security

M42 Health | UAE | On-site – View job details

As a Specialist, Network Security, you will design, implement, and maintain enterprise network-security infrastructure and multi-cloud platforms, including firewalls, wireless systems, and load balancers. Conduct regular network and security audits to identify vulnerabilities and recommend appropriate remediation measures.