Cybersecurity jobs available right now: December 17, 2024

As a CISO, you will be responsible for overseeing information security, cybersecurity, application security, and business continuity strategies. The role involves implementing and managing security measures and collaborating with internal teams to ensure data protection and compliance.

Cloud Security Engineer

KUBRA | Canada | Hybrid – View job details

As a Cloud Security Engineer, you will perform security assessments of KUBRA systems, applications, and infrastructure providing written reports and recommendations for management review. Build and maintain security tools with an emphasis on automation. Implement security related services and processes using IaC.

Cloud Security Engineer

Satispay | Italy | Hybrid – View job details

As a Cloud Security Engineer, you will enhance and sustain robust security solutions for cloud monitoring, vulnerability remediation, and incident detection to safeguard environments effectively. Integrate DevSecOps practices by automating security measures and embedding security early in the development lifecycle for enhanced protection.







Compliance and Information Security Specialist

OX2 | Sweden | Hybrid – View job details

As a Compliance and Information Security Specialist, you will develop, implement, and maintain the Information Security Management System (ISMS) in line with ISO27001 standards. Conduct regular risk assessments and coordinate internal and external audits.

Cybersecurity Engineer

Kimco Realty Corporation | USA | Hybrid – View job details

As a Cybersecurity Engineer, you will perform penetration testing, vulnerability scanning, and risk assessments to identify potential weaknesses in company’s systems and networks. Develop and implement mitigation strategies to address these vulnerabilities and reduce risk.

Cyber Security Consultant

Defence.Works | Germany | Hybrid – View job details

As a Cyber Security Consultant, you will conduct security assessments for applications, cloud environments, and infrastructure to identify vulnerabilities and recommend mitigation strategies. Develop and implement cybersecurity frameworks, ensuring compliance with standards such as ISO 27001, IEC 62443, and NIST. Provide advisory services on governance, risk, and compliance (GRC), including regulatory requirements such as GDPR and NIS 2 Directive.

Cyber Security Engineer – Security Integration

MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company | Italy | Hybrid – View job details

As a Cyber Security Engineer – Security Integration, you will ensure new systems are implemented with security as a foundational element. Assess and integrate security solutions within complex IT environments to enhance overall security posture. Develop and implement security integration strategies to ensure robust defence mechanisms across systems.

Cyber Incident Detection & Response Analyst – Jr

ECS | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Cyber Incident Detection & Response Analyst – Jr, you will conduct triage on security indicators for determining the presence of a realized vulnerability. Anticipate, identify, isolate, and describe potential new vulnerabilities that could affect the area of responsibility due to changes in network design, hardware, or software.

Data Privacy & Protection Specialist

Avrioc Technologies | UAE | On-site – View job details

As a Data Privacy & Protection Specialist, you will conduct data mapping and inventory exercises to identify personal data and assess associated risks. Develop and implement data privacy policies, procedures, and guidelines in accordance with applicable regulations. Assess and implement Privacy by Design principles and related controls across the software development departments.

Ethical Hacker

Foxhog Ventures | India | On-site – View job details

As an Ethical Hacker, you will Conduct comprehensive penetration tests to discover and mitigate security vulnerabilities. Assess the security of wireless networks and recommend measures to enhance wireless security. Perform rigorous vulnerability assessments to detect and address security weaknesses.

Incident Response Expert

Clarity Sec | Israel | Hybrid – View job details

As an Incident Response Expert, you will hunt for threats and investigate security incidents, analyzing network traffic, system logs, and malware to uncover hidden risks. Conduct forensic investigations, including host-based and network-based analysis, to identify root causes and provide actionable recommendations.

Manager | Cyber | Cyber Defense & Resilience

Deloitte | UAE | On-site – View job details

As a Manager | Cyber | Cyber Defense & Resilience, you will conduct security assessments, threat modelling, and risk analysis to identify potential security gaps and recommend solutions. Design and implement comprehensive vulnerability management programs to ensure the security of IT and OT environments.

Network Security Architect

Smartedge Solutions | Ireland | Hybrid – View job details

As a Network Security Architect, you will develop and maintain scalable, secure, and high-performance network architectures. Define security architecture for firewalls, VPNs, intrusion detection/prevention systems, and endpoint security. Conduct threat modeling and risk assessments to identify vulnerabilities and recommend mitigation strategies.

OT Cybersecurity Incident Response Engineer

American Honda Motor Company | USA | On-site – View job details

As an OT Cybersecurity Incident Response Engineer, you will support users to get equipment into the automated backup system, set an appropriate backup schedule, and perform routine auditing of the backup functions. Analyze and resolve issues with getting equipment to backup properly including collaboration with the user and the system vendor. Support equipment recovery processes as necessary as part of normal business or as part of incident response.

Ransomware Specialist

Volvo Cars | Sweden | On-site – View job details

As a Ransomware Specialist, you will conduct ransomware exercises/tests and drive mitigative activities. Define metrics for the company’s pro-active and reactive ransomware protection. Review and implement security features in Ransomware protection tools. Develop protection mechanisms against ransomware attacks and TTPs (Threat, tactics, and procedures).

Red Team Leader

McAfee | Ireland | Remote – View job details

As a Red Team Leader, you will manage the development, deployment and execution of controls and defenses to ensure the security and risk mitigation of company infrastructure technology, information systems and digital payment systems. Develop and execute security systems compliance policies and procedures.

Senior Cyber Security Engineer

British Red Cross | United Kingdom | Remote – View job details

As a Senior Cyber Security Engineer, you will develop and maintain security architectures and frameworks. Configure, manage, and tune security tools and services, including network security controls, intrusion detection / prevention systems (IDS / IPS), Web-Application Firewall, and endpoint protection.

Senior Network Engineer

Penten | Australia | On-site – View job details

As a Senior Network Engineer, you will manage and troubleshoot complex network issues, design and implement network solutions, coordinate network changes and oversee connectivity and performance across multi-vendor environments. Support the design and build of security gateways and the implementation of remote and mobile secure communications.

Senior Privileged Access Management (PAM)

Haleon | USA | Hybrid – View job details

As a Senior Privileged Access Management (PAM), you will deploy and manage CyberArk PCloud solutions to ensure secure and compliant access to privileged accounts. Configure and maintain JIT access protocols to enhance security while minimizing risks. Oversee Dynamic Privilege Administration processes to ensure that permissions are granted appropriately based on user roles and responsibilities.

Senior Security Architect – Compliance Team

TELUS | Canada | On-site – View job details

As a Senior Security Architect – Compliance Team, you will help identify, implement, maintain and update critical security controls to strengthen overall security posture for RFP programs. Lead gap assessment, risk assessments, internal audit, compliance readiness, and compliance monitoring activities. Set strategic direction for audit readiness, managing compliance programs, driving continuous improvement activities, and delivering metrics.

Senior Security Engineer, Offensive Security

VXI Global Solutions | USA | Hybrid – View job details

As a Senior Security Engineer, Offensive Security, you will independently manage complete red team exercises,research emerging attack vectors, vulnerabilities and techniques, develop custom payloads and exploits. Emulate adversaries like cybercriminals and insider threats by attacking web applications, cloud platforms and supporting services(Kubernetes / Container Orchestration platforms etc.)

Senior Security Lead

RedCloud | United Kingdom | On-site – View job details

As a Senior Security Lead, you will develop and maintain a comprehensive security strategy that covers both enterprise systems and product development. Conduct regular security assessments and audits, providing actionable insights to stakeholders. Conduct advanced threat modeling and risk assessments.