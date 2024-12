GitGuardian launches multi-vault integration to combat secrets sprawl

GitGuardian unveiled a comprehensive Non-Human Identity (NHI) security strategy with integrations across major secrets management platforms, addressing the growing challenge of secrets sprawl in enterprise environments.

With Non-Human Identities—digital references used to authenticate machine-to-machine access—now outnumbering human users 100:1, organizations face unprecedented challenges in securing their secrets across multiple vault platforms.

Key integrations include:

HashiCorp Vault

CyberArk Conjur

AWS Secrets Manager

Google Cloud Secrets Manager

Azure Key Vault

Features of the multi-vault integration

Unified visibility : Centralized dashboard showing secrets stored across all connected vault platforms.

: Centralized dashboard showing secrets stored across all connected vault platforms. Cross-vault incident resolution : Direct linking between secret incidents and affected vault entries for faster remediation.

: Direct linking between secret incidents and affected vault entries for faster remediation. Secrets lifecycle management : Automated identification of stale, unused, or overprivileged secrets with enforced rotation policies.

: Automated identification of stale, unused, or overprivileged secrets with enforced rotation policies. Vault migration assistance : Streamlined process for consolidating secrets across different vault platforms.

: Streamlined process for consolidating secrets across different vault platforms. Policy standardization: Consistent secrets management practices across teams and platforms.

Understanding the impact

The proliferation of Non-Human Identities has led to an explosion of secrets—API keys, credentials, and access tokens—scattered across various storage solutions. Each NHI requires secrets for authentication, making them potential vectors for lateral movement or privilege escalation if compromised.

“Non-human Identities are now the backbone of modern digital infrastructures, but securing them has become a nightmare for enterprises,” explains Eric Fourrier, CEO of GitGuardian.

Addressing vault sprawl

GitGuardian’s solution tackles common enterprise challenges:

Multiple vault platforms running simultaneously

Inconsistent secret management practices

Limited visibility across platforms

Difficulty tracking secret lifecycles

Complex compliance reporting requirements

The platform enables security teams to maintain comprehensive control over their secrets ecosystem while reducing operational overhead and security risks.

GitGuardian’s multi-vault integrations are available now, complementing their existing secrets detection and remediation capabilities.

Contact GitGuardian to learn more about multi-vault integration