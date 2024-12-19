Enpass simplifies compliance and security controls for password management

Enpass added Single Sign-On (SSO) for its admin console in support for its Business Enterprise customers. Enpass integrates seamlessly with prominent Identity Providers (IDPs) such as Google Workspace, Okta, and Microsoft Entra ID, further enhancing Enpass’s approach to simplifying compliance and security controls for password and credential management.

With SSO as an added layer of efficiency for its admin console, Enpass continues to lead in delivering password management solutions that prioritize customer choice and security-first design. Unlike traditional password managers that rely on vendor-hosted storage, Enpass empowers businesses to choose where to store their sensitive password data—whether in their local device or their existing workspace productivity suite such as Microsoft 365 or Google Workspace.

By integrating SSO into the admin console, Enpass increases this flexibility for customers, enabling customers to unify and centralize authentication and simplify compliance management, while maintaining complete control over their data according to their IT policy and government regulations.

“Enterprises face growing pressure to enhance security and meet stringent compliance requirements without sacrificing control,” said Hemant Kumar, Cofounder and CEO, Enpass. “Enpass offers a unique solution—letting businesses manage passwords on their existing digital workspace.”

By providing seamless SSO, Enpass allows customers to use their existing identity security provider and existing digital workspace clouds to manage password and identity security. All credentials are stored where the customer wants them. IT teams gain a unified view of user access, making it easier to manage permissions, detect unauthorized access, and automate provisioning and removal of administrator accounts to reduce risk.

The Enpass “Your Way” architecture with SSO offers several advantages for enterprise customers, including:

Seamless single sign-on via SAML 2.0: Enterprises can now authenticate users easily through popular IDPs, ensuring faster logins and a smooth experience for administrators.

Enterprises can now authenticate users easily through popular IDPs, ensuring faster logins and a smooth experience for administrators. Centralized authentication for compliance: Businesses can more easily meet regulatory requirements while maintaining strong security protocols, closing potential security gaps resulting from employee departures, e.g., no accidental leftover admin account after employee departures.

Businesses can more easily meet regulatory requirements while maintaining strong security protocols, closing potential security gaps resulting from employee departures, e.g., no accidental leftover admin account after employee departures. Simplified IT management: With SSO, IT teams benefit from centralized user access management, enabling efficient provisioning and removal of user accounts, minimizing the risk of unauthorized access, and simplifying overall IT governance.

With SSO, IT teams benefit from centralized user access management, enabling efficient provisioning and removal of user accounts, minimizing the risk of unauthorized access, and simplifying overall IT governance. Faster Logins: Admins can log in to the Enpass Admin Console up to five times faster, provided they are already authenticated through their IDP, improving operational efficiency and reducing time spent on administrative tasks.

Admins can log in to the Enpass Admin Console up to five times faster, provided they are already authenticated through their IDP, improving operational efficiency and reducing time spent on administrative tasks. Customer-controlled storage: Passwords and credentials are stored in the customer’s environment such as Microsoft 365 or Google Workspace—not on Enpass servers.

The Enpass SSO feature is already gaining traction among enterprises in food and beverage, automotive, consulting, IT, and apparel industries. These organizations value the ability to centralize compliance management and enhance security, which in turn increases productivity and reduces operational risks.