Cybersecurity jobs available right now: December 24, 2024

Application Security DevOps engineer

Twixor | India | On-site – View job details

As an Application Security DevOps engineer, you will Implement and oversee application security measures to protect company’s software and infrastructure. Conduct regular security assessments and vulnerability testing. Develop and maintain secure coding practices and standards. Design, implement, and maintain secure CI/CD pipelines. Perform threat modeling and risk assessments.

Application Security Engineer

Webster Bank | USA | On-site – View job details

As an Application Security Engineer, you will be responsible for designing, implementing, and maintaining security measures for our organization’s applications and software systems. Perform threat modeling and risk assessments for new and existing applications. Lead the remediation of application vulnerabilities discovered through scanning and security testing.

Cloud Security Engineer

PayFit | France | Hybrid – View job details

As a Cloud Security Engineer, you will manage & maintain security tools and technologies, and oversee key security tasks in designing automated tests, architecting systems, and delivering important components within company’s AWS Cloud infrastructure. Investigate any security events, risks or breaches, triage HackerOne reports, develop plans to address them, and coordinate our response to incidents. Perform vulnerability assessments and carry out security testing to identify and fix potential issues.







Cyber Compliance and Technology Governance Expert

Siemens Energy | Germany | Hybrid – View job details

As a Cyber Compliance and Technology Governance Expert, you will lead the establishment, implementation, and ongoing management of the ISMS in compliance with ISO 27001, ensuring robust security governance across the organization. Ensure compliance with EU AI Act requirements, including risk classifications, transparency standards, and ethical considerations for AI systems.

Cyber Defence Senior Manager

Dunnes Stores | Ireland | On-site – View job details

As a Cyber Defence Senior Manager, you will develop and maintain a comprehensive cybersecurity defence strategy in alignment with industry best practices and regulatory requirements. Develop and maintain a threat intelligence strategy, oversee the collection of threat intelligence from various sources, including open-source intelligence (OSINT), commercial feeds, industry groups, government reports, and more.

Cyber Security Consultant (DV Security Clearance)

Women in Tech UK | United Kingdom | On-site – View job details

As a Cyber Security Consultant (DV Security Clearance), you will be assessing risk across business, technology and operations, considering threat intelligence and helping to build the full security view that underpins systems resilience and client confidence.

Cyber Security Engineer

Argonne National Laboratory | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Cyber Security Engineer, you will assist in the implementation of cybersecurity controls and policies, ensuring the organization’s security measures are robust and compliant with industry standards. You will be responsible for gathering data for data calls, participating in the implementation of solutions as directed, and providing accurate and timely information to support decision-making processes.

Cyber Security Manager

GCGRA | UAE | On-site – View job details

as a Cyber Security Manager, you will conduct periodic security assessments of systems, networks and applications to identify and analyze threats, and recommend mitigations. Respond to and manage cybersecurity incidents, ensuring rapid containment and resolution. Conduct root cause analysis and implement measures to prevent recurrence.

Cybersecurity Engineer

Akaysha Energy | Australia | Hybrid – View job details

As a Cybersecurity Engineer, you will Lead day-to-day operations of the managed Security Operations Centre (SOC), ensuring efficient threat detection, response, and incident remediation. Maintain and enhance incident response plans and playbooks while serving as the lead technical advisor for security incidents.

GRC Specialist

Claroty for Healthcare | Israel | On-site – View job details

As a GRC Specialist, you will conduct risk assessments and identify potential areas of vulnerability and risk within the organization. Monitor and report on compliance with regulatory requirements and internal policies. Conduct regular audits and assessments to ensure compliance with established GRC policies and procedures.

Hardware Hacker – Cyber Security

Hacktive Security | Italy | Hybrid – View job details

As a Hardware Hacker – Cyber Security, you will conduct in-depth hardware security assessments, including reverse engineering and vulnerability analysis. Perform firmware extraction, analysis, and tampering to uncover potential vulnerabilities. Develop and implement tools for hardware testing, including the use of oscilloscopes, logic analyzers, and other diagnostic equipment.

Head of Security

Jade Software | New Zealand | On-site – View job details

As a Head of Security, you will manage, maintain and continuously improve company-wide security risk management, compliance, and operational security processes. Establish and manage a comprehensive security risk management framework.

Identity Management Consultant

Sansaone | Belgium | Remote – View job details

As an Identity Management Consultant, you will design and manage identity and access systems with Microsoft Entra ID (Azure AD) and AWS, ensuring seamless integration. Develop PowerShell scripts and Azure workflows for account/group management and streamline tasks with automation. Oversee user provisioning, RBAC, deprovisioning, and periodic access reviews.

Penetration Tester

Telos Corporation | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Penetration Tester, you will conduct internal penetration testing and vulnerability assessment of servers, web applications, web services, and databases. Manually exploit and compromise operating systems, web applications, and databases. Examine results of web/OS scanners, scans and static source code analysis. Identify vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and compliance issues.

Senior Cybersecurity Threat Intelligence Engineer

Stratasys | Israel | On-site – View job details

As a Senior Cybersecurity Threat Intelligence Engineer, you will lead proactive threat hunting initiatives to detect sophisticated cyber threats, attack vectors, and vulnerabilities across all environments (on-premises, cloud, hybrid). Utilize advanced threat intelligence platforms and external sources to enhance threat detection and anticipate evolving attack techniques. Implement threat intelligence into detection strategies and mitigation plans.

Senior Identity Security Engineer

Okta | Ireland | On-site – View job details

As a Senior Identity Security Engineer, you will be responsible for solving secure identity problems within the company’s environment. Your duties will include conceptualizing, designing, implementing, and documenting identity governance solutions. Additionally, you will manage and configure the company’s Okta instance to support its existing and evolving business needs, including policy management, app integration, and feature implementation.

Senior Manager, Cyber and IT Risk

Scotiabank | Canada | Hybrid – View job details

As a Senior Manager, Cyber and IT Risk, you will conduct comprehensive challenge to identify potential threats and vulnerabilities in the Bank’s processes, systems, and operations. Monitor key risk indicators, analyze control metrics, and provide insights on risk management effectiveness to senior management, driving continuous improvement initiatives.

Senior Security Software Engineer

Semgrep | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Senior Security Software Engineer, you will help the team scale company’s rule infrastructure through automation, improved observability and performance. Engineer automation infrastructure and collaborate with company’s AI team to scale operational output. Create Semgrep rules to help improve companies’ security posture.

Sentinel SIEM Admin

Paramount Computer Systems | UAE | On-site – View job details

As a Sentinel SIEM Admin, you will develop and maintain data connectors for log integration from various sources like firewalls, endpoints, and cloud services. Develop automation workflows and playbooks in Sentinel to streamline incident detection and response. Implement SOAR capabilities for effective response management.

Senior Software Engineer-SAST

Mend.io | Poland | Remote – View job details

As a Senior Software Engineer-SAST, you will design, build, and maintain efficient, highly scalable, and reliable projects. You will review, test, and verify code to ensure adherence to quality and security standards. Additionally, you will ensure the best performance, quality, and responsiveness of applications, identify bottlenecks and bugs, and devise solutions to address these issues.

SOC Cyber Security Senior Analyst

Honeywell | Romania | Hybrid – View job details

As a SOC Cyber Security Senior Analyst, you will monitor SIEM, trouble tickets, email notifications, and in-person escalations, as well as logs from infrastructure components, applications, or network devices such as firewalls and IDS/IPS. You will examine escalated tickets to determine whether they are true positives or false positives and perform malware analysis, threat hunting, and threat modeling activities. Additionally, you will assist with forensic investigations by providing reports and other information, and you will review and suggest improvements to the control deployment process and installation procedures.

Threat Intelligence Analyst

ASOS.com | United Kingdom | On-site – View job details

As a Threat Intelligence Analyst, you will monitor and gather threat intelligence from an array of sources, including OSINT, dark web forums, industry feeds, and other relevant data sources. Build out the processes to identify and prioritize potential threats to organization. Contribute and develop threat intel strategies, policies, and procedures.

Vulnerability Assessment And Penetration Testing

Jio | India | On-site – View job details

As a Vulnerability Assessment And Penetration Testing, you will conduct thorough vulnerability assessments and penetration testing across various platforms. Analyze and remediate security vulnerabilities identified during testing phases. Develop scripts and tools using Python to automate security testing processes. Ensure compliance with ISO 27001 standards through effective security practices and audits.

Vulnerability Management Analyst

CAE | Canada | On-site – View job details

As a Vulnerability Management Analyst, you will co-ordinate and manage timely remediation of security vulnerabilities across various technologies. Identify, resolve, and document any false positive findings in vulnerability assessment results. Track vulnerability remediation via ticketing system and perform validation by ad hoc scans.