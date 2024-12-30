The sixth sense of cybersecurity: How AI spots threats before they strike

In this Help Net Security interview, Vineet Chaku, President of Reaktr.ai, discusses how AI is transforming cybersecurity, particularly in anomaly detection and threat identification. Chaku talks about the skills cybersecurity professionals need to collaborate with AI systems and address the ethical concerns surrounding deployment.

How is AI transforming traditional approaches to cybersecurity, particularly in anomaly detection and threat identification?

Cybersecurity used to be a lot like playing catch-up. We were always reacting to the latest problem, trying to fix things after something bad had already happened. But AI is changing that. It’s like we’ve finally found a way to stay a step ahead, spotting problems before they even happen.

For example, AI is really good at finding unusual activity. Whether it’s someone suddenly looking at files they shouldn’t be, or a surge of activity on the network from a strange place, AI can flag these things immediately. It’s like having a sixth sense for suspicious activity.

But AI doesn’t just find the obvious problems. It can look at tons of information and find hidden patterns, revealing threats that we might miss entirely. It’s like having a detective who can connect seemingly unrelated events to stop something bad from happening.

This ability to predict and prevent problems is a game-changer. It allows us to go from reacting to problems to stopping them before they occur.

Given that AI cannot replace human creativity, what skills should cybersecurity professionals develop to collaborate with AI systems?

AI is a powerful tool, but it can’t replace humans. It’s about helping us do our jobs better. The best cybersecurity people will be those who can effectively work with AI, using it to boost their own skills and knowledge.

Think of it like this: AI is a high-tech tool, but humans are the skilled workers who know how to use that tool effectively.

To make the most of this partnership, we need to understand how AI works. We need to know how it learns, how it makes decisions, and what it can and can’t do. This knowledge allows us to understand AI’s insights, identify potential mistakes, and ensure that AI is used responsibly.

But it’s not just about understanding AI; it’s also about adapting to a new way of working. We need to develop skills in areas like figuring out how threats might affect AI systems, understanding how to protect against attacks that target AI itself, and working with AI to develop stronger security strategies.

How are cybercriminals leveraging AI to develop more sophisticated attack vectors?

Unfortunately, the bad guys are always looking for new ways to cause trouble. And they’re using AI to their advantage. They’re essentially creating new types of cyber threats that are more complex, more targeted, and harder to detect than ever before.

Imagine an army of AI-powered robots constantly looking for weaknesses in your systems, crafting personalized emails that are almost impossible to distinguish from the real thing, and even manipulating your own AI against you. This is the reality we face today.

They’re using AI to develop malware that can change and adapt in real-time, making it incredibly difficult to detect with traditional security tools. They’re using AI to crack passwords faster, analyze social media to identify potential targets, and launch highly targeted attacks that exploit specific weaknesses.

What ethical concerns arise from deploying AI in cybersecurity, and how can organizations address them?

AI is a powerful tool, and like any tool, it can be used for good or for evil. It’s crucial that we use AI responsibly and ethically, especially when it comes to cybersecurity.

One major concern is bias. If an AI system learns from biased data, it can continue those biases, leading to unfair outcomes. Imagine a security system that is more likely to flag people from certain groups as suspicious, simply because of biases in the information it was trained on.

Another concern is transparency. Many AI systems are complex and hard to understand, making it difficult to know how they make decisions. This lack of transparency can make it harder to identify and correct errors.

And of course, there’s the issue of data privacy. AI systems need a lot of data to function, raising concerns about how that data is collected, stored, and used. Organizations must ensure that they are using data responsibly and ethically, protecting user privacy.