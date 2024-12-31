The state of cybersecurity and IT talent shortages

This article highlights key findings and trends in the 2024 IT and cybersecurity skills gap, from the shortage of cybersecurity talent to the rising demand for certifications and upskilling programs, offering insights into the current state of skills development in the tech industry.

While 32% of respondents already think that men and women are treated equally in the workplace, 31% of women strongly believe that men are promoted faster. 71% of women reported working longer hours to improve their chances of career advancement. Regarding career development opportunities for women in tech and IT, 34% of respondents only somewhat agree that there are adequate training and development programs for women to advance in their careers.

33.9% of tech professionals report a shortage of AI security skills, particularly around emerging vulnerabilities like prompt injection. Despite cloud computing’s two-decade presence, 38.9% of respondents identified cloud security as the most significant skills shortage.

95% of surveyed employees said their organization has a talent development program in place, but only 25% find it to be highly effective, with a lack of time (42%), learning formats (30%), and leadership support (26%) as their main obstacles.

Respondents place such high value on certifications that 89% said they would pay for an employee to obtain a cybersecurity certification. 70% of respondents indicated that it is difficult to find candidates with technology-focused certifications.

IDC predicts that by 2026, more than 90% of organizations worldwide will feel the pain of the IT skills crisis, amounting to some $5.5 trillion in losses caused by product delays, impaired competitiveness, and loss of business.

The average cost of hiring new tech talent in the US is more than $23,000 and takes 10 weeks. According to respondents, 57% of organizations spend only $5,000 per employee on upskilling.

Following AI, women in tech are most interested in developing skills in leadership and management (37%) and project management (23%). Respondents say the three skills most important for today’s tech leaders are team communication, emotional intelligence, and active listening.

Women encounter exclusion at twice the rate of men, signaling a pressing need for industry-wide cultural and procedural changes to enhance inclusivity. The report also highlights that women are five times more likely to report exclusion from direct managers and peers, pointing to a critical area for organizations to address in creating a more supportive and inclusive work environment.

