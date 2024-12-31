Why software is the key to FI risk management

Risk management is important, but it’s not always exciting. Many risk professionals still rely on spreadsheets and manual methods despite the availability of better options. Excel is familiar and cost-effective. Some spreadsheets are handy for certain risk management activities.

In this Help Net Security video, Ron Taché, General Manager of WolfPAC, discusses how running your entire risk management program with spreadsheets can pose challenges and put your FI at risk. Investing in risk management software reduces the chances of human error and boosts the effectiveness of busy risk management teams.