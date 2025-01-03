A recent Domo report shows that the world’s internet population has reached a record high of 5.52 billion people and uncovers signs that AI may be unseating digital juggernauts as it brings in new forms of engagement.

“The phenomenal acceleration of generative AI over the past two years has dominated the digital conversation, and this year’s Data Never Sleeps report shows how we’ve reached a new tipping point – AI is primed to dethrone competitive mainstays of the internet era,“ said Josh James, CEO of Domo.

“In the year ahead, we’ll be watching how this shift changes our broad range of digital activity, impacts the competitive landscape, and accelerates corporate investment in AI-ready data and tech,” according to James.

More data = more risk

Every minute, 4,080 records are compromised in data breaches, highlighting the importance of cybersecurity and governance, as digital activity intensifies.

AI is becoming a daily assistant for millions. Google searches dropped by 6%, from 6.3 million every minute last year to 5.9 million in 2024, which may be a sign that generative AI chat offerings are encroaching on search’s territory. Siri answers more than 1 million questions every minute, while Google’s Gemini draws 8,574 visitors in the same timeframe, reflecting the growing role of AI in simplifying everyday tasks.

Since 2021, the number of Netflix hours streamed is down 19% to 362,962 hours, but platforms like TikTok and Snapchat are seeing explosive engagement. TikTok users upload 16,000 videos, while Snaps sent are up 37% from 2022. Now, 138.9 million reels play across Facebook and Instagram every minute, highlighting the continued dominance of free digital entertainment.

Collaboration tools continue to drive how we connect professionally. Microsoft Teams records 229 million meeting minutes, Slack sees 1.04 million messages sent, while Zoom adds 288 downloads every minute.

Online shopping and delivery hit new heights. DoorDash diners place $126,763 in orders and shoppers spent $43.6M on purchases globally during Cyber Week in 60 seconds, reflecting the accelerating pace of digital commerce.

“As AI accelerates, businesses need to make their data and technology ready to leverage its advantages with speed and confidence, and our annual report showcases how critical it is for businesses to start flexing its competitive power now,” concluded James.