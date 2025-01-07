McAfee Scam Detector spots scams across text, email, and video

McAfee launched the AI-powered McAfee Scam Detector — a tool designed to protect against text, email, and video scams. Today’s scams are smarter, sneakier, and more convincing than ever — and they’re everywhere. 59% of Americans say they or someone they know has fallen for an online scam in the last 12 months, with scam victims losing an average of $1,471.

The rise of deepfakes and ease of access to the AI tools to create them further complicates things. A McAfee Labs study of 17 different deepfake creation tools shows that for just $5 and in 10 minutes — the price of a latte and in less time than it takes to drink it — a scammer can create realistic-looking deepfake video or AI voice scams.

That’s where McAfee Scam Detector comes in, giving control back to consumers and stopping scammers in their tracks with proactive, real-time protection against suspicious texts, fake emails, and deepfake videos that look incredibly real — all cleverly designed by scammers to steal people’s money and personal information.

Beginning this Spring, McAfee’s Scam Detector will be included at no extra cost for McAfee customers. This must-have product uses the latest in advanced AI technology to proactively analyze and flag risky messages in real time. That ‘Hi, how are you?’ text from a stranger? It’s one of the top text scams of 2024. An urgent email about a failed delivery? Probably fake. And no, Elon Musk doesn’t have a unique investment opportunity for you. McAfee makes it easy to tell real from fake in seconds and gives you the winning combination of tips and technology to keep scams out of your life for good.

Every day, scammers trick people with fake texts, emails, and videos, and the results can be devastating. Americans report receiving 14 scam messages daily, with 1 in 5 (19%) losing over $1,000 and 4% losing over $10,000 when they fall for one — and they spend 94 hours a year simply trying to figure out if the onslaught of messages they receive are real or fake. Deepfake scams, which use AI to create fake videos, can be even worse – some people have lost over half a million dollars. It’s clear that scams have become a drain on people’s time, energy, and finances.

“Scammers are getting smarter every day, using technology like artificial intelligence to make their tricks more convincing and harder to spot,” said Steve Grobman, CTO, McAfee. “They play on people’s emotions – like fear, urgency, or trust – to get what they want. That’s why we created McAfee Scam Detector, powered by AI. It warns you about scams before they can cause harm, helps you stay in control of your personal information, and helps you build the skills needed to outsmart scammers for good.”

How McAfee’s AI-powered Scam Detector works

McAfee’s Scam Detector is powered by McAfee Smart AI, the same technology that makes McAfee’s online protection so reliable. Here’s what this all-in-one protection does to keep people safe from email, text message, and video scams:

Email Scam Detector: Monitors your inbox for suspicious emails and flags risky messages before you even open them. It also explains why a message is dangerous, so you’ll know what to look out for next time.

Monitors your inbox for suspicious emails and flags risky messages before you even open them. It also explains why a message is dangerous, so you’ll know what to look out for next time. Text Scam Detector: Detects suspect texts that scammers use to trick you into giving them money or clicking bad links, flags risky messages before you open them, and gives you clear explanations of why they’re dangerous.

Detects suspect texts that scammers use to trick you into giving them money or clicking bad links, flags risky messages before you open them, and gives you clear explanations of why they’re dangerous. Deepfake Detector: Spots AI-made videos, letting you know if something you’re watching may not be what it seems. Whether it’s someone pretending to be your boss or a fake celebrity endorsement, McAfee makes sure you don’t get fooled. Innovation for deepfake detection continues with upcoming availability in more languages, including French, German, and Japanese. As showcased at CES, McAfee’s deepfake detection technology will soon work seamlessly wherever you’re online – across phones, tablets, laptops, and desktops.

Set up and go

Seamless setup: For email protection, simply link your Gmail or Outlook account. Text and video scam protection are activated in the McAfee mobile app on Android or iOS. There is no need to download anything new, or to copy and paste links or upload files each time for analysis. Once set up, McAfee Scam Detector works proactively to detect incoming scams across text, email, and deepfakes automatically.

For email protection, simply link your Gmail or Outlook account. Text and video scam protection are activated in the McAfee mobile app on Android or iOS. There is no need to download anything new, or to copy and paste links or upload files each time for analysis. Once set up, McAfee Scam Detector works proactively to detect incoming scams across text, email, and deepfakes automatically. Teaching you to spot scams: Beyond flagging suspicious content, McAfee’s Scam Detector explains why identified scams are dangerous, empowering users to recognize the tactics often used by cybercrooks.

Beyond flagging suspicious content, McAfee’s Scam Detector explains why identified scams are dangerous, empowering users to recognize the tactics often used by cybercrooks. Simple notifications: Alerts come in the form of unobtrusive notifications, whether via your mobile app, email inbox, or video platform, to ensure you know what’s suspicious and why.

Simple protection for everyone