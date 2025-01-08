Cybersecurity jobs available right now: January 8, 2025

AI Penetration Tester

Microsoft | Canada | Remote – View job details

As an AI Penetration Tester, you will discover and exploit vulnerabilities end-to-end in order to assess the security of AI systems. Execute offensive operations on production AI systems using real world adversarial tactics and techniques to identify failures. Develop tools and techniques to scale and accelerate offensive emulation and vulnerability discovery specific for AI systems.

Application Security Engineer

Emerson | India | Hybrid – View job details

As an Application Security Engineer, your responsibilities will include analyzing UML diagrams, DFDs, and threat models for security flaws while providing detailed recommendations for software and system setups to address them, mentoring developers on security topics and secure coding practices, developing and delivering security training for developers and management, analyzing requirements and conducting code reviews to identify security flaws, and establishing direction for security requirements in custom hardware and software.

Cyber Incident Handler & Forensics

Airbus Defence and Space | France | Hybrid – View job details

As an Cyber Incident Handler & Forensics Analyst, you will be responsible for managing the entire lifecycle of security incidents from detection to resolution and root cause analysis. You will be responsible for technically managing and escalating security incidents in accordance with company’s Incident Response plan.







I have read and agree to the terms & conditions Leave this field empty if you're human:

Cyber Security Architect

EXCEED IT Services | UAE | On-site – View job details

As a Cyber Security Architect, you will assist in the development of a strategic security architecture vision including standards, policies, procedures that are aligned with overall business strategy and industry best practices and standards such ISO, NIST, SOC, etc. Develop, maintain, and execute a cloud security strategy aligned with the organization’s business goals, risk appetite, and compliance requirements.

Cyber Security Consultant – GRC

Wattlecorp Cybersecurity Labs | UAE | On-site – View job details

As a Cyber Security Consultant – GRC, you will develop and implement Information Security Management Systems (ISMS) based on ISO27001 standards. Develop data protection policies and procedures. Support the implementation of data privacy frameworks. Conduct risk assessments and provide recommendations for risk treatment.

Cyber Security Manager

Finatal | United Kingdom | Hybrid – View job details

As a Cyber Security Manager, you will conduct assessments of the cybersecurity of the firm and its external partners. Identify weak areas and suggest improvements.Monitor security systems to detect and address potential threats. Provide analysis and reporting on any security incidents that occur. Develop practical security policies and procedures to protect company data.

Cybersecurity Threat Intelligence Analyst

HP | USA | Hybrid – View job details

As a Cybersecurity Threat Intelligence Analyst, you will provide detailed intelligence analysis reports, advisories and presentations to cybersecurity leadership and executive audiences. Triage and respond to internal RFIs relating to threat intelligence, threat hunting and dark web monitoring. Identify gaps in both processes and technology, develop capabilities to enhance existing cyber threat intelligence functions.

Data Protection Specialist

dormakaba | Germany | On-site – View job details

As a Data Protection Specialist, you will support the implementation of privacy by design and privacy by default principles. Ensure effective and data protection compliant contractual relationships with the selected processors of personal data. Conduct risk analysis to identify vulnerabilities in the data protection organization and advise on compliance with legal requirements.

Identity Security Specialist

MAIRE | Italy | Hybrid – View job details

As an Identity Security Specialist, you will oversee user provisioning and deprovisioning, manage account access, and ensure compliance with identity lifecycle requirements. Administer privileged accounts and ensure robust permissions management. Monitor and respond to security incidents, conduct risk assessments, and manage information security risks.

Incident Response Analyst

CYCL | Israel | On-site – View job details

As an Incident Response Analyst, you will investigate and respond to security incidents across on-premise and cloud environments. Perform forensic investigations of compromised systems and applications. Recommend security controls and mitigation strategies based on findings and trends. Maintain and improve incident response processes and documentation.

Information Security Specialist – Red Team Operator

TD | Canada | Hybrid – View job details

As an Information Security Specialist – Red Team Operator, you will define, develop, implement, and manage standards, policies, procedures, and solutions that mitigate risk and maximize security, availability of service, efficiency and effectiveness. Simulate malicious tactics of a motivated adversary with the intent of achieving a specific goal or access.

IT Security Engineer

Alpitronic | Italy | On-site – View job details

As an IT Security Engineer, you will perform risk assessment analysis, by identifying vulnerabilities that could be exploited by malicious attackers, to proactively anticipate and prevent cyber-attacks. Develop security protocols, standards and policies, as well as disaster recovery plans and conducting security audits.

Network Security Engineer

Matrix | Israel | Hybrid – View job details

As a Network Security Engineer, you will manage and lead network and security infrastructure, including on-premises WiFi and cloud environments. Troubleshoot and resolve complex network and security challenges. Set up and manage centralized network monitoring systems. Design and maintain HP ClearPass NAC solutions. Develop network security policies in collaboration with the CISO team.

Penetration Tester

CJ MORE | Thailand | Hybrid – View job details

As a Penetration Tester, you will perform vulnerability assessments and penetration testing for web and mobile applications, traditional infrastructure, and cloud computing. Identify threats, vulnerabilities, and associated security risks within business and technical requirements. Perform stand-alone vulnerability assessments and penetration testing.

Penetration Tester/Red Team Lead

LRQA | USA | Remote – View job details

As a Penetration Tester/Red Team Lead, you will plan and execute complex red and purple team engagements, penetration tests and social engineering assessments. Create robust and coherent test plans and provide quality assurance of test plans. Create tools and procedures to assist in improving process, continuity and business grow.

Product Security Engineer

Sea Machines Robotics | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Product Security Engineer, you will conduct vulnerability assessments and penetration testing on applications and systems. Monitor and respond to security incidents and breaches. Develop and maintain security tools and frameworks.

Senior Application Security Engineer

Fortis Games | Romania | Remote – View job details

As a Senior Application Security Engineer, you will perform validation of security controls to ensure consistency with compliance and industry standard methodologies. Perform audits and assessments to identify risk and create a remediation plan. Define security test strategies for complex systems, identifying security vulnerabilities.

Senior Application Security Engineer

Sony Interactive Entertainment | USA | Remote – View job details

As a Senior Application Security Engineer, you will perform validation of security controls to ensure alignment with compliance and industry standard processes. Perform manual security testing of products and services to proactively discover vulnerabilities, tracking them to resolution. Lead security tests from scoping to report, working with developers to address findings.

Security Architect

Telefónica Tech | United Kingdom | Hybrid – View job details

As a Security Architect, you will develop and maintain a comprehensive security architecture that aligns with business goals and regulatory requirements. Conduct risk assessments to identify potential vulnerabilities and threats. Establish and enforce security policies, procedures, and standards across the organisation.

Senior Manager, Global Incident Response

Experian | USA | Remote – View job details

As a Senior Manager, Global Incident Response, you will develop and grow the Advanced Response team’s processes, capabilities, and overarching strategy to contribute to an overall increase in incident response effectiveness at Experian. Develop and maintain relevant playbooks and operational processes, with established and repeatable processes for responding to incidents that align with industry best practices, minimize gaps in response, and mitigate threats.

Senior Product Security Engineer

Malwarebytes | Ireland | On-site – View job details

As a Senior Product Security Engineer, you will assist in development of security processes and automated tooling that prevent classes of security issues. Perform and collaborate with external firms on security-focused code reviews. Support and consult with product and development teams in the area of application security, including threat modeling and design reviews.

Software Engineer- Hybrid Cloud Management Security

Red Hat | Ireland | Hybrid – View job details

As a Software Engineer- Hybrid Cloud Management Security, you will develop new features that support management SaaS offerings. Develop solutions to ensure that data deployed to our managed services are secure. Coordinate with our Site Reliability Engineers (SREs) to design and implement security monitoring solutions. Support the operations of OpenShift managed services by responding to and troubleshooting system alerts.