Cybersecurity jobs available right now: January 21, 2025

CISO

Sempra Infrastructure | USA | Hybrid – View job details

As a CISO, you will develop and implement a robust information security strategy and program that aligns with the organization’s objectives and regulatory requirements. Assess and manage cybersecurity risks across the organization’s digital infrastructure, networks, and sensitive data. Implement risk mitigation strategies and ensure regular risk assessments and audits.

Cloud Security Engineer

UBX | Philippines | On-site – View job details

As a Cloud Security Engineer, you will configure and setup roles and permissions / facilitates identity and access management to access cloud environment. Monitor system performance and troubleshoot and anomalies promptly. Logging, monitoring, and responding to detected incidents in the cloud environment.

Cyber Security Engineer

IAG | New Zealand | Hybrid – View job details

As a Cyber Security Engineer, you will develop and maintain attack emulation, detection, and response methodologies, create automations and API integrations using ServiceNow, and lead CTED BAU uplift activities within scope, time, and quality.







I have read and agree to the terms & conditions Leave this field empty if you're human:

Cyber Security Risk Officer

Ergo | Ireland | Remote – View job details

As a Cyber Security Risk Officer, you will generate and maintain a threat actor assessment model. Generate, maintain and assess cyber security incident response plans based on threat scenarios. Build and maintain a risk profile of systems to enable accurate risk assessment.

Cyber SOC Analyst

Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government | United Kingdom | Hybrid – View job details

As a Cyber SOC Analyst, you will conduct the daily operations of the internal SOC, including incident monitoring, analysis, and response. Monitor security events and alerts using Microsoft Sentinel and other security technologies. Implement and enhance SOC procedures, guidelines, and best practices to ensure efficient and effective incident response.

Cyber Threat Intelligence

OTORIO | Israel | Hybrid – View job details

As a Cyber Threat Intelligence, you will design, develop, and scale CTI data collection and analysis engines using diverse data sources. Define methods and data required for identifying vulnerabilities and exposures of devices, and enriching information available on wide-range of OT/IT/IoT devices at high scale.

Cybersecurity & AI Specialist

Vancouver School Board | Canada | On-site – View job details

As a Cybersecurity & AI Specialist, you will manage complex projects in collaboration with educational and technical staff to integrate AI and Cybersecurity. Develop AI systems with built-in privacy controls and security measures. Plan, implement, maintain and monitor IT security controls for all digital assets and processes (network, endpoint, server, application, etc).

Cybersecurity Officer- Manager Cloud Security

Metropolitan Transportation Authority | USA | Hybrid – View job details

As a Cybersecurity Officer- Manager Cloud Security, you will manage and plan the future technical architecture, providing insight into the future of their area of technology in order to continually improve effectiveness and efficiency. Manage and ensure disaster recovery and contingency plans for their domain(s) to provide users with minimal interruptions in service.

Digital Forensic Expert & Incident Response

Cognyte | Israel | Hybrid – View job details

As a Digital Forensic Expert & Incident Response, you will lead the investigation and remediation of security incidents, from detection to resolution. Perform detailed forensic investigations on compromised systems, networks, and applications. Develop, maintain, and continuously improve incident response playbooks to ensure the organization’s preparedness for different types of security incidents.

Director of Cyber Security

GMG | UAE | On-site – View job details

As a Director of Cyber Security, you will develop, implement, and manage the organization’s cybersecurity strategy to protect against security breaches and cyber threats. Manage and monitor MDR services, ensuring continuous threat monitoring, analysis, and incident response. Conduct regular risk assessments, vulnerability assessments, and penetration testing to identify areas of improvement in the security posture.

Identity Management Architect

Linde | Germany | On-site – View job details

As an Identity Management Architect, you will plan, support, implement, and design Microsoft Active Directory across the enterprise, includingidentity management solutions as Bravura Security suite or Beyond Trust. You will be responsible for leading Active Directory infrastructure risk assessments/audits, making decisions on threat modeling and proper security service design and implementation.

Manager, Application Security

Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts | Canada | Remote – View job details

As a Manager, Application Security, you will develop and lead the strategy and roadmap of an enterprise Application Security program. Develop and implement policies and procedures related to Application Security. Identify and implement enterprise solutions to address risks. Establish appropriate relationships and procedures with IT and business units within Four Seasons and establish roles and responsibilities for the Application Security.

Principal Network Security Engineer

EirGrid Group | Ireland | Hybrid – View job details

As a Principal Network Security Engineer, you will design and implement secure network solutions that align with the organisation’s security policies and business goals. Configure and manage next gen firewalls, intrusion detection/prevention systems (IDS/IPS), network access control (NAC), and virtual private networks (VPN).

Security Architect

Adobe | USA | Remote – View job details

As a Security Architect, you will define security practices and effectively communicate them across Frame.io and Adobe. Handle risk assessments, provide business justifications for risk adjustments and exceptions, and ensure Frame.io meets strict security standards.

Security Consultant II (Web Application Penetration Tester)

NetSPI | India | Hybrid – View job details

As a Security Consultant II (Web Application Penetration Tester), you will perform web and mobile application penetration tests. Create and deliver penetration test reports to clients. Research and develop innovative techniques, tools, and methodologies for penetration testing services. Help define and document internal, technical, and service processes and procedures.

Senior Cybersecurity Specialist

AVIO | Italy | Hybrid – View job details

As a Senior Cybersecurity Specialist, you will analyze and identify cybersecurity threats, assess their severity, design and implement security solutions to protect IT systems and data, manage the security and protection of company data by securing applications and databases and ensuring systems are always up to date, and ensure that the company complies with standards, best practices, and internal policies related to IT security.

Security Engineer AI

AI71 | UAE | On-site – View job details

As a Security Engineer AI, you will design and implement security architectures for AI systems, cloud environments, and data pipelines. Integrate security into the software development lifecycle (SDLC) to ensure secure coding practices. Respond to security incidents, conduct root cause analysis, and implement corrective actions. Perform regular security assessments, including penetration testing and vulnerability scanning.

Senior IT Security Specialist

Röchling Automotive | Italy | On-site – View job details

As a Senior IT Security Specialist, you will develop, implement and keep updated security policies, protocols, and procedures. Conduct regular security audits and risk assessments, also travelling across the different RA locations if necessary. Respond to security breaches and lead the investigations and mitigations. Lead analysis of IT security incidents, providing mitigations and remedies.

Senior Lead Cybersecurity Architect

JPMorgan Chase | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Senior Lead Cybersecurity Architect, you will guide the evaluation of current cybersecurity principals, processes, and controls, and lead the evaluation of new technology using existing standards and frameworks. Regularly provide technical guidance and direction to support the business and its technical teams, contractors, and vendors.

Senior Privacy Engineer – Incident Response, Devices & Services Trust & Privacy (DSTP)

Amazon | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Senior Privacy Engineer – Incident Response, Devices & Services Trust & Privacy (DSTP), you will own and support the design, development, implementation, and maintenance of DSTS’ privacy incident response infrastructure, tools, and processes. Assess privacy risks, establish mitigation strategies, and work with our builders, stakeholders, partners, and peer teams to develop technical roadmaps for incident response capabilities.

Senior Threat Intelligence Analyst

Microsoft | Germany | Remote – View job details

As a Senior Threat Intelligence Analyst, you will track sophisticated adversaries and use your technical knowledge of adversary capabilities, infrastructure, and techniques. Define, develop, and implement techniques to discover and track current adversaries and identify the attacks of tomorrow. Produce actionable intelligence and proactively drive hunting, detection and Microsoft’s threat actor understanding.

Software Engineer – Cloud Security

Vanguard | United Kingdom | Hybrid – View job details

As a Software Engineer – Cloud Security, you will develop and enhance modern cloud-based cybersecurity services across all layers, from database to front-end. Implement secure authentication solutions (MFA, Passkeys, etc.). Integrate with identity providers like Auth0, Transmit Security, and Ping Identity. Build solutions to detect and prevent account takeover attempts by bad actors. Improve the efficiency and resilience of cloud services.

Software Security Engineer

Allego | France | Remote – View job details

As a Software Security Engineer, you will be responsible for designing and updating the overall cybersecurity strategy, managing security improvement projects, overseeing the security testing strategy (including vulnerability scanning and penetration testing), performing regular threat analyses to stay updated on the current security landscape, and ensuring compliance with applicable laws and regulations.

Vulnerability Assessment and Exploitation of Satellite Communication Systems Intern

Quarkslab | France | On-site – View job details

As a Vulnerability Assessment and Exploitation of Satellite Communication Systems Intern, you will identify and analyze a suitable satellite system (e.g., aging weather satellite, decommissioned research satellite) for vulnerability testing. Perform a detailed analysis of the satellite’s communication systems, including uplink (command) and downlink (data) channels, identifying potential security vulnerabilities in these pathways. Conduct simulated cyber-attacks on the selected satellite.