BackBox releases Network Cyber Resilience Platform

BackBox launched Network Cyber Resilience Platform. With business productivity at risk due to the complexity of managing too many tools, monotonous manual tasks, and limited time and resources, BackBox is committed to supporting the network and security teams responsible for the resilience and recoverability of critical network infrastructure.

“Our platform elevates organizations’ network cyber resilience strategy by simplifying the protection and management of their network infrastructure,” said Rekha Shenoy, CEO of BackBox. “Only BackBox delivers a consistent experience for everyone, regardless of the device or environment.”

BackBox is a purpose-built automation platform designed to power even the most extensive network while still being easy to deploy and get value straight “out of the box.” It automates backups across 180 different network vendors. Prebuilt automations solve the most common use cases, including device backups, with single-click restore, compliance, audit, and remediation, task automation, OS and Firmware updates and patching, and vulnerability intelligence.

The three key components of the BackBox Network Cyber Resilience Platform include:

Automated lifecycle management: Quickly back up, validate, and restore network devices for easy recovery. Manage, upgrade, and patch major network vendors through a single interface with 3,000+ pre-built automations.

Compliance & policy management: Run compliance checks on devices to assess resilience and identify configuration drift, automatically correcting non-compliant configurations to align with industry compliance standards and internal policies.

Network infrastructure integrity: Proactively identify active exposures and choose to automate vulnerability mitigation via a configuration change or remediate the vulnerability by updating the device software.

The BackBox Network Cyber Resilience Platform prioritizes privacy and security to maintain data confidentiality and integrity. In 2024, BackBox earned SOC 2 Type 2 Compliance, which offers independent validation that the company’s security controls and operational processes adhere to high standards of excellence.

Finally, BackBox supports organizations operating within the European Union that must comply with Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA) guidelines. BackBox offers over 2,300 pre-built, easily customizable automations in our Automation Library. These automations eliminate manual tasks and reduce risk by validating specific configurations against DORA best practices and automatically remediating those that do not comply.